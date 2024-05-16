Xulon Author Details How God Explained The Trinity Himself When He Created The World

Xulon Press presents a study into the prominence of triads in creation.
MCKINNEY, Texas, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Donna Russo insists that God has declared His character throughout nature in "Threes, Threes, And More Threes!"($19.99, paperback, 9781662890000; $9.99, e-book, 9781662890017).
In elementary school, we learn about the three states of matter: solid, liquid, and gas. Generally, time exists in three tenses: past, present, future. Studying shapes, we learn that space can be divided into height, depth, and width. The universe itself is then expressed in these three things: matter, time, and space. Why then, is it so difficult to understand one God who is, at the same time, three?
Russo said she wrote to "Christian men and women of all ages, those who struggle with the concept of the Trinity, those who deny the Trinity, and those who do not realize we are also tripartite beings, made of body, mind, and spirit."
Donna Russo is a retired widow who has read the Bible every day since her conversion in 1996. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has also lived in California and Texas, where she currently resides.
