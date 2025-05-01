Xulon Press presents an original work of Christian fantasy

"Over time, countless fantasy and science fiction novels, along with an endless stream of cinematic adventures, stirred something profound in me." Post this

"Over time, countless fantasy and science fiction novels, along with an endless stream of cinematic adventures, stirred something profound in me. They didn't just entertain—they ignited a desire to craft a world of my own, filled with original characters, rich lore, and a story that felt entirely mine. And so, what began as a spark evolved into a ten-year journey. A narrative took root, grew, and was nurtured through years of imagination and dedication. Now, that story has come to life," said Wayne.

As a child, Keith Wayne would sit for hours, dreaming up places and writing short stories about new adventures. His first short story came to life as a writing assignment in first grade; from that moment, he discovered the joy of creating new worlds as well as a talent for drawing. As he progressed through school, writing assignments became more challenging, causing his passion for writing to begin to fade. However, his love for art grew stronger, leading him to a fulfilling career in graphic arts, drafting, 3D modeling, and architecture. While he had set aside writing, Wayne's imagination never stopped. Beyond his creative pursuits in art, architecture, and occasional woodworking, Wayne has a deep love for traveling and exploring new places. Animals have also been an important part of his life, even training and showing his dog, Angel, in agility trials. The Chronicles of Triad: The Shadow Ring is his first novel.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Chronicles of TRIAD: The Shadow Ring is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

