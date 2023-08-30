Xulon Press presents instruction for personal Bible study

The Bible Has A How-To-Use-This-Book Section
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Leanna Evans has compiled over 30 years' worth of personal notes into Yes, Everything Is The Truth ($14.49, paperback, 9781662884085; $6.99, e-book, 9781662884092).
Evans believes that God provided the key to understanding His Word inside the Bible itself, in 2 Timothy 2:15: Rightly dividing the word of truth. She explains how to do that, alongside some personal testimony, and her own understanding of biblical concepts such as Jesus' identity, death, life and the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.
"This book is designed to help all of the human race understand the complexity of reading the Holy Bible, which is a very difficult book to read, comprehend, and understand," said Evans.
Sister Leanna Evans is an educational paraprofessional, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Over the past 30 years, she has written down thoughts as they came to her, and has now combined those notes into this book. Evans is also the author of Love Verses Of Thought From My Heart.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Yes, Everything Is The Truth is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
