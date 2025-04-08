Xuron® Corp. Introduces Precision Specialty Pliers Designed for Special-Purpose Tasks

A full line of industrial-duty ergonomic pliers, born from special OEM requirements, that come in a wide range of tip styles for performing specific tasks has been introduced by Xuron Corporation.
Xuron® Precision Specialty Pliers include 12 different tip styles for special-purposes such as wire bending, forming, holding, positioning, opening split rings, and reaching into confined spaces. Ideally suited for performing close-up work, they have an eye-friendly, glare-resistant black finish, comfortable cushioned rubber hand grips, and a return spring.
Made of high carbon steel, Xuron® Precision Specialty Pliers provide optimum control and maneuverability in tight spaces. Featured are the Tweezer Nose™ pliers that can pick up a human hair, the Bent Nose pliers, Long-, Short-, and Flat-Nose versions, a combination cutter and pliers, and the Model 496 Split Ring Pliers that opens a split ring and holds it.
Xuron® Precision Specialty Pliers are priced from $19.95 (list). A complete catalog of cutters and pliers is available at http://www.xuron.com and these tools are all manufactured in the USA.
