Xuron® Corp. Introduces Precision Specialty Pliers Designed for Special-Purpose Tasks

SACO, Maine, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corporation has introduced a full line of industrial-duty ergonomic pliers, born from special OEM requirements, that come in a wide range of tip styles for performing specific tasks.

Xuron® Precision Specialty Pliers include 12 different tip styles for special-purposes such as wire bending, forming, holding, positioning, opening split rings, and reaching into confined spaces. Ideally suited for performing close-up work, they have an eye-friendly, glare-resistant black finish, comfortable cushioned rubber hand grips, and a return spring.