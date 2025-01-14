Xuron® Corp Introduces the Model 2193 Hard Wire Cutter That Features By-Pass Cutting Which Leaves Flat Ends

A new hard wire cutter that is designed with by-pass cutting which leaves flat ends rather than compression-type cutting which squeezes and deforms the wire has been introduced by Xuron Corp.
SACO, Maine, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a hard wire cutter that is designed with by-pass cutting which leaves flat ends rather than compression-type cutting which squeezes and deforms the wire.
The Xuron® Model 2193 Hard Wire Cutter features full blade by-pass cutting which causes the wire to break; leaving flat ends on both sides of the cut. Unlike standard compression-type cutters which squeeze and deform the wire, this cutter has a fully leveraged head and handle design to optimize the shear by-pass cutting action and reduced the user hand pressure required.
Rated for cutting hard wire up to 0.040" dia., including carbon fiber rods, memory wire, music wire, nichrome, piano wire, push rods, stainless steel, throttle cable, and more, the Xuron® Model 2193 Hard Wire Cutter is made of high carbon steel with a glare-eliminating black finish. This ergonomic hand tool has Xuro-Rubber™ cushioned hand grips and a return spring.
The Xuron® Model 2193 Hard Wire Cutter sells for $28.75 (list) and is made in the USA. Visit http://www.xuron.com for more cutting solutions.
