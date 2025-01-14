Xuron® Corp Introduces the Model 2193 Hard Wire Cutter That Features By-Pass Cutting Which Leaves Flat Ends

A new hard wire cutter that is designed with by-pass cutting which leaves flat ends rather than compression-type cutting which squeezes and deforms the wire has been introduced by Xuron Corp.

SACO, Maine, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a hard wire cutter that is designed with by-pass cutting which leaves flat ends rather than compression-type cutting which squeezes and deforms the wire.