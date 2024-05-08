Xuron® Corp. Introduces the TK2600 Bead Stringer's Tool Kit For Bending, Cutting, Crimping & Holding

An updated tool kit that includes three tools for performing the most common tasks associated with making beaded friendship bracelets, earrings, and necklaces is being introduced by Xuron Corporation
SACO, Maine, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corporation introduces an updated tool kit that includes three tools for performing the most common tasks associated with making beaded friendship bracelets, earrings, and necklaces.
The Xuron® TK2600 Bead Stringer's Tool Kit includes the Model 410 Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter for cutting flexible stranded wire and soft wire up to 18 ga (1 mm), the Model 450 TweezerNose™ Pliers for grasping, bending and forming wire, and features the versatile Model 494 4-in-1 Bead Crimper with 3 folding stations for 1, 2, and 3 mm crimp tubes and includes a chain nose plier tip for holding, squeezing, and picking up small beads & findings.
Featuring a handy tri-fold protective canvas storage pouch, tools in the Xuron® TK2600 Bead Stringer's Tool Kit are made from high carbon steel for strength and durability, have a slim working profile, and a black finish that is easy on the eyes. Equipped with Xuro-Rubber™ cushion grips and Light-Touch™ return springs, they are comfortable to grip and use for hours.
The Xuron® TK2600 Bead Stringer's Tool Kit sells for $98.95 (sugg. retail). Literature is available online or upon request.
