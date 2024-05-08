Xuron® Corp. Introduces the TK2600 Bead Stringer's Tool Kit For Bending, Cutting, Crimping & Holding

An updated tool kit that includes three tools for performing the most common tasks associated with making beaded friendship bracelets, earrings, and necklaces is being introduced by Xuron Corporation

SACO, Maine, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corporation introduces an updated tool kit that includes three tools for performing the most common tasks associated with making beaded friendship bracelets, earrings, and necklaces.