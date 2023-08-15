Xuron® Corp. Introduces their Line of Precision Wire Cutters that are Offered in Over 100 Special-Purpose Models

A full line of precision cutters that feature the original Micro-Shear® blade bypass cutting technology with special cutting heads for different wire types and applications has been introduced by Xuron Corp. of Saco, ME.
Xuron® Precision Wire Cutters feature Micro-Shear® blade bypass cutting technology that produces clean, square cuts with no spikes and about half the effort of conventional wire cutters. These ergonomic hand tools are offered in over 100 models designed for special tasks ranging from cutting hard and soft wire to electronic leads, slippery aramid fibers, slitting PVC jacketing, and many other factory and field-proven applications.
Developed over the past 50 years (original US Patent 3774301) of solving assembly problems for many industries, all of the specialized models of Xuron® Precision Wire Cutters are made from high carbon steel, incorporate Xuro-Rubber™ cushion hand grips for comfort, Light-Touch™ return springs for ease of use and a glare-free back finish that's easy on the eyes.
Xuron® Precision Wire Cutters range in priced from (US) $14.00 to $37.00 and are manufactured in the USA; supported by a worldwide distribution network.
For more information contact:
Xuron Corporation
Abby Robey, Marketing
62 Industrial Park Road
Saco, ME 04072-1840
(207) 283-1401 FAX (207) 283-0594
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.xuron.com
Media Contact
Abby Robey, Xuron Corporation, (207) 283-1401, [email protected], www.xuron.com
SOURCE Xuron Corporation
