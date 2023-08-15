Xuron® Corp. Introduces their Line of Precision Wire Cutters that are Offered in Over 100 Special-Purpose Models

A full line of precision cutters that feature the original Micro-Shear® blade bypass cutting technology with special cutting heads for different wire types and applications has been introduced by Xuron Corp. of Saco, ME.

SACO, Maine, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced their full line of precision cutters that feature the original Micro-Shear® blade bypass cutting technology with special cutting heads for different wire types and applications.