Xuron® Corporation Introduces the Model 496SS Split Ring Pliers for Making Quick Fishing Hook Changes and Tackle Repairs Anywhere

SACO, Maine, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a new stainless steel pliers that is especially designed for installing and removing split rings and making quick lure and tackle repairs on shore or on the water.

The Xuron® Model 496SS Split Ring Pliers features a curved catch tip that opens a split ring and securely grasps it for easy installation or removal. Allowing users to make quick hook changes and lure repairs anywhere, these stainless steel pliers save time and eliminate the need for multiple tools.