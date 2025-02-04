Xuron® Corporation Introduces the Model 496SS Split Ring Pliers for Making Quick Fishing Hook Changes and Tackle Repairs Anywhere

A new stainless steel pliers that is especially designed for installing and removing split rings and making quick lure and tackle repairs on shore or on the water has been introduced by Xuron Corp.
The Xuron® Model 496SS Split Ring Pliers features a curved catch tip that opens a split ring and securely grasps it for easy installation or removal. Allowing users to make quick hook changes and lure repairs anywhere, these stainless steel pliers save time and eliminate the need for multiple tools.
Ideal for fresh- and salt-water environments, the Xuron® Model 496SS Split Ring Pliers has non-slip Xuro-Rubber™ cushioned hand grips which helps when you want to fix your bait and get your line back in the water quickly.
The Xuron® Model 496SS Split Ring Pliers sells for $32.35 (list) and is made in the U.S.A. A complete catalog of innovative, ergonomic hand tools is available online.
For more information contact:
Xuron Corporation
Abby Robey, Marketing
62 Industrial Park Road
Saco, ME 04072-1840
(207) 283-1401 FAX (207) 283-0594
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.xuron.com
