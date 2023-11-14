Xuron® Introduces the TK3700 Chainmaille Pliers Kit for Precisely Handling Jump Rings

A new tool kit that includes three pliers especially designed for picking up, opening and closing, and manipulating jump rings has been introduced by Xuron Corp.
SACO, Maine, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a new tool kit that includes three pliers especially designed for picking up, opening and closing, and manipulating jump rings when creating chainmaille jewelry.
The Xuron® TK3700 Chainmaille Pliers Kit features three specialty pliers designed for picking up, opening and closing, and manipulating jump rings with maximum user comfort and control. Included is the Model 486 with a 90 degree bent nose that eliminates wrist twisting when picking up jump rings, the 475 short nose for opening-closing, and the 485FN flat nose for heavy wire and steel jump rings.
Packed in a handy canvas roll pouch, the Xuron® TK3700 Chainmaille Pliers Kit has pockets to protect each tool. Blacked to prevent glare when doing close-up work, these rugged ergonomic hand tools are made from high carbon steel and have Light-Touch™ concealed return springs and soft Xuro-Rubber™ cushioned hand grips.
The Xuron® TK3700 Chainmaille Pliers Kit sells for $96.95 (sugg. retail) and is made in the USA. A catalog is available at http://www.xuron.com.
For more information contact:
Xuron Corporation
Abby Robey, Marketing
62 Industrial Park Road
Saco, ME 04072-1840
(207) 283-1401 FAX (207) 283-0594
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.xuron.com
Media Contact
Abby Robey, Xuron Corporation, (207) 283-1401, [email protected], www.xuron.com
SOURCE Xuron Corporation
Share this article