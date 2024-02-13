Xuron® Introduces Their new Model 452 Fine TweezerNose™ Pliers that Features Ultra-fine Tip Design

A brand new model of TweezerNose™ pliers designed for holding and manipulating tiny precision parts such as narrow chains for making permanent jewelry, gears for clock and watch repair, and other ultra-miniature objects is being introduced by Xuron Corporation.

SACO, Maine, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a brand new model of TweezerNose™ pliers designed for holding and manipulating tiny precision parts such as narrow chains for making permanent jewelry, gears for clock and watch repair, and other ultra-miniature objects.