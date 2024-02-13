Xuron® Introduces Their new Model 452 Fine TweezerNose™ Pliers that Features Ultra-fine Tip Design

A brand new model of TweezerNose™ pliers designed for holding and manipulating tiny precision parts such as narrow chains for making permanent jewelry, gears for clock and watch repair, and other ultra-miniature objects is being introduced by Xuron Corporation.
SACO, Maine, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a brand new model of TweezerNose™ pliers designed for holding and manipulating tiny precision parts such as narrow chains for making permanent jewelry, gears for clock and watch repair, and other ultra-miniature objects.
The Xuron® Model 452 Fine TweezerNose™ Pliers are designed with long and delicate tips for holding and manipulating very small precision parts where forming and bending are not required. These ultra-fine needle nose pliers feature soft Xuro-Rubber™ hand grips that are comfortable to hold and the extra-long tips have a black oxide finish for clear sight lines.
Providing optimum control for a wide variety of applications, Xuron® Model 452 Fine TweezerNose™ Pliers are ideally suited for making permanent jewelry, clock and watch repair, model-making for hobbyists, electronic prototyping, stamp collecting, and any other professional or consumer task requiring a tool that offers better control than conventional tweezers.
The Xuron® Model 452 Fine TweezerNose™ Pliers sells for $29.95 (list). Literature and pricing are available upon request.
