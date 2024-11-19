Xuron® Introduces TK 3400-Musicians Tool Kit for Guitar Strings and Amplifiers

A handy tool kit that includes three hand tools that are well suited for working on virtually all types of string instruments and electrical wiring has been introduced by Xuron Corp.
Xuron®'s TK 3400-Musicians Tool Kit is for cutting both hard and soft wires found in acoustic and electric string instruments and power accessories. The kit includes three tools: Model 2193 Hard Wire Shear for music wire up to 0.040" dia., Model 2175 Maxi-Shear™ Flush Cutter for soft wire up to 12 AWG (2 mm), and the Model 485 Long Nose Pliers for locating and holding.
Packed in a handy canvas pouch with pockets separating the tools, Xuron®'s TK 3400-Musicians Tool Kit can fit easily into an instrument case and the tools are made from high carbon steel with a non-glare black finish that helps make the wires visible. Comfortable to hold in either hand, the tools all have Xuro-Rubber™ cushioned hand grips and a Light-Touch™ return spring.
Xuron®'s TK 3400-Musicians Tool Kit is priced at $83.95(list).
