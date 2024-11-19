Xuron® Introduces TK 3400-Musicians Tool Kit for Guitar Strings and Amplifiers

A handy tool kit that includes three hand tools that are well suited for working on virtually all types of string instruments and electrical wiring has been introduced by Xuron Corp.

SACO, Maine, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a new handy tool kit that includes three hand tools that are well suited for working on virtually all types of string instruments and electrical wiring.

Xuron®'s TK 3400-Musicians Tool Kit is for cutting both hard and soft wires found in acoustic and electric string instruments and power accessories. The kit includes three tools: Model 2193 Hard Wire Shear for music wire up to 0.040" dia., Model 2175 Maxi-Shear™ Flush Cutter for soft wire up to 12 AWG (2 mm), and the Model 485 Long Nose Pliers for locating and holding.