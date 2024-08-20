Xuron® Model 2175A Maxi-Shear™ Flush Cutter Removes Parts from Plastic Gates Without Crushing or Damage

A precision plastics gate (sprue) cutter and degating tool with by-pass cutting action that prevents crushing or damage to the parts has been introduced by Xuron Corp.
SACO, Maine, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a precision plastics gate (sprue) cutter and degating tool with by-pass cutting action that prevents crushing or damage to the parts.
The Xuron® Model 2175A Maxi-Shear™ Flush Cutter features their proprietary by-pass technology that cleanly cuts through plastic gates without crushing which is typical of compression-type cutters. Producing clean, flat cuts without edge deformation, this ergonomic gate cutter is designed to provide comfortable repetitive operation for assembly workers.
Shaped to assure full contact with any size hand and the proper leverage, the Xuron® Model 2175A Maxi-Shear™ Flush Cutter is made from high carbon steel and has soft rubber grips with a Light Touch™ return spring. It has a glare-eliminating black finish that helps reduce eye strain when degating small sprues over several hours.
The Xuron® Model 2175A Maxi-Shear™ Flush Cutter is priced at $24.95 (list). A complete catalog of cutters, pliers and forming tools is available online.
