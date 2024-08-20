Xuron® Model 2175A Maxi-Shear™ Flush Cutter Removes Parts from Plastic Gates Without Crushing or Damage

A precision plastics gate (sprue) cutter and degating tool with by-pass cutting action that prevents crushing or damage to the parts has been introduced by Xuron Corp.

SACO, Maine, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a precision plastics gate (sprue) cutter and degating tool with by-pass cutting action that prevents crushing or damage to the parts.

The Xuron® Model 2175A Maxi-Shear™ Flush Cutter features their proprietary by-pass technology that cleanly cuts through plastic gates without crushing which is typical of compression-type cutters. Producing clean, flat cuts without edge deformation, this ergonomic gate cutter is designed to provide comfortable repetitive operation for assembly workers.