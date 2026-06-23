XVIVO Creates Animation for EU-Funded Research Consortium Exploring the Link Between Viruses and Type 1 Diabetes

"Partnering with ENT1DEP is exactly the kind of collaboration we love," said Michael Astrachan, President of XVIVO. "The science is exciting, the potential public health impact is enormous, and we're proud to help world-class researchers bring their work to patients and the public." Post this

The animation brings this science to life, illustrating how enteroviruses may infect the insulin-producing beta cells of the pancreas, establish a persistent infection, and set off the immune response that gradually destroys those cells. It also highlights reasons for optimism, including antiviral treatments and enterovirus vaccine development.

The scientific script was developed by four internationally recognized experts: Professor Knut Dahl-Jørgensen (Oslo University Hospital) in clinical diabetology; Professor Heikki Hyöty (Tampere University) in virology; Professor Roberto Mallone (Université Paris Cité / INSERM) in immunology; and Professor Sarah Richardson (University of Exeter) in cell biology.

"Partnering with ENT1DEP is exactly the kind of collaboration we love," said Michael Astrachan, President of XVIVO. "The science is exciting, the potential public health impact is enormous, and we're proud to help world-class researchers bring their work to patients and the public."

About ENT1DEP

ENT1DEP (Enterovirus-linked Type 1 Diabetes Exposed: mechanisms and Prevention) is a research consortium funded by the European Union under the Horizon Europe programme. The consortium brings together 12 partners and one associated partner from 7 countries, coordinated by Tampere University, Finland. The project runs from 2024 to 2027. Learn more at www.ent1dep.eu

About XVIVO

XVIVO is a scientific animation studio dedicated to making complex life science concepts clear, engaging, and memorable. For over 25 years, the studio has partnered with leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and research organizations worldwide to produce 3D animations, educational videos, medical illustrations, and interactive applications. Learn more at www.xvivo.com

Media Contact

Michael Astrachan, XVIVO, 1 860-966-5028, [email protected], www.xvivo.com

SOURCE XVIVO