XVIVO Wins Two Davey Awards: A Gold and a Silver for Two Animation Programs

WETHERSFIELD, Conn., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XVIVO, a trusted leader in digital animation and marketing for the life sciences industry announced today that the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts has selected XVIVO as a Gold Davey Award winner for their Mechanism of Disease (MOD)/Mechanism of Action (MOA) animation created for Biohaven's BHV-7000 molecule. XVIVO also received a Silver Davey Award for its collaboration with X4 Pharmaceuticals, showcasing the MOA of XOLREMDI, a treatment for WHIM Syndrome.
A Gold award was given for an MOD/MOA animation created for Biohaven's BHV-7000 molecule. The animation effectively informed healthcare providers about the role of Kv7 in regulating neuronal excitability and its potential as a target for CNS disorders. XVIVO developed teaser visuals and a conference booth animation to introduce the science behind BHV-7000, followed by a full-length animation to further explain its function and the needs of epilepsy patients. Animation located here: https://xvivo.com/examples/kv7-moa-animation/
The Silver Award recognized an animation created with X4 Pharmaceuticals that illustrates the mechanism of action of XOLREMDI™ (mavorixafor). This CXCR4 antagonist is designed to treat WHIM Syndrome by increasing circulating mature neutrophils and lymphocytes in patients aged 12 and older.
One of the main goals was to communicate that WHIM syndrome is complex, and XOLREMDI cuts through this complexity, by targeting the underlying cause of the disease. XVIVO delivered a highly successful 3D medical animation, as well as 3D imagery for a brochure, for their launch of their new therapeutic. Animation located here: https://xvivo.com/examples/kv7-moa-animation/
The Davey Awards is in its 20th year and is overseen and sanctioned by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative, and marketing firms.
About XVIVO
XVIVO is the premier creator of medical animation and scientific media dedicated to the life sciences industry. For over 20 years, XVIVO animation studio has been developing 3D animations, educational videos, medical illustrations, and interactive science applications, including virtual reality and augmented reality.
- For more information, please contact Marie Urban at 610.390.9065; [email protected]; http://www.xvivo.com
Marie Urban, XVIVO, 1 610-390-9065, [email protected], www.xvivo.com
