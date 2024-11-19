XVIVO Wins Two Davey Awards: A Gold and a Silver for Two Animation Programs

XVIVO earns Gold and Silver Davey Awards for their medical animations that bring complex science to life, showcasing the innovative mechanisms behind Biohaven's BHV-7000 and X4 Pharmaceuticals' XOLREMDI™ Post this

The Silver Award recognized an animation created with X4 Pharmaceuticals that illustrates the mechanism of action of XOLREMDI™ (mavorixafor). This CXCR4 antagonist is designed to treat WHIM Syndrome by increasing circulating mature neutrophils and lymphocytes in patients aged 12 and older.

One of the main goals was to communicate that WHIM syndrome is complex, and XOLREMDI cuts through this complexity, by targeting the underlying cause of the disease. XVIVO delivered a highly successful 3D medical animation, as well as 3D imagery for a brochure, for their launch of their new therapeutic. Animation located here: https://xvivo.com/examples/kv7-moa-animation/

The Davey Awards is in its 20th year and is overseen and sanctioned by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative, and marketing firms.

XVIVO is the premier creator of medical animation and scientific media dedicated to the life sciences industry. For over 20 years, XVIVO animation studio has been developing 3D animations, educational videos, medical illustrations, and interactive science applications, including virtual reality and augmented reality.

