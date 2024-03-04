Xylazine is Worsening the Fentanyl Crisis: Expert Webinar Hosted by Ideal Option

Community stakeholders are invited to attend a live webinar on Wednesday, March 20, at 11 a.m. PST, with Ideal Option's chief medical officer, Dr. Brian Dawson, and community outreach coordinator, Athena Huckaby, MPH.

KENNEWICK, Wash., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fentanyl has been dominating the headlines for years, but now xylazine, a highly addictive animal tranquilizer, is getting widespread attention for making the fentanyl crisis even deadlier.

Known on the street as "tranq," xylazine became more prevalent during the pandemic as a cheap way to extend the high from fentanyl. Xylazine, a powerful sedative, carries severe risks to users; including depression of the central nervous system, slowed breathing and heart rate, and severe withdrawal symptoms.

Even with limited testing data, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has found evidence of xylazine being used as a cutting agent in about 25% of fentanyl samples nationwide.

In response to this fast-growing crisis, Ideal Option recently became one of the first addiction treatment networks to develop a method that definitively detects xylazine on a standard drug testing panel. Armed with that information, Ideal Option providers can individualize treatment protocols for each patient to ensure the medications being prescribed are both safe and effective.

On March 20, 2024, at 11 a.m., Ideal Option's chief medical officer, Dr. Brian Dawson, and community outreach coordinator, Athena Huckaby, MPH, will present an expert webinar on xylazine.

During this webinar, they will:

Provide an overview of xylazine and the street drug epidemic.

Explain the effects and symptoms of xylazine use.

Present on xylazine detection by Ideal Option and public agencies.

Share clinical protocols implemented at Ideal Option for xylazine treatment.

To register for this live event, visit bit.ly/xylazine-webinar or email marketing director Olivia Roe, at [email protected].

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 75,000 patients through a network of 85+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. Ideal Option has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, demonstrating compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

