Xyngular Announces Launch of XMD Wellness: The Next Evolution in Precision Weight Wellness

"This launch marks the next evolution of wellness," said Oliver Dibblee, Xyngular's President. "We're bridging the gap between medical precision and real-life accessibility, making advanced health solutions practical for everyday people." Post this

Through its partnership with one of the nation's largest telehealth networks, comprising more than 20,000 licensed clinicians and 503A-certified pharmacies, XMD Wellness now enables patients to receive personalized peptide prescriptions, ongoing provider support, and companion supplement stacks, all from the comfort of home.

"Only 12% of Americans are metabolically healthy," said Chanelle Cozette Jepson, Xyngular's Senior Vice President of Product Development and Marketing. "That means nearly nine out of ten people are struggling—not always from lack of effort, but from lack of access. XMD Wellness was built to change that by making real, science-based healthcare available to everyone."

Every XMD Wellness plan combines licensed clinical care with companion products—including Clear Protein+, Trimstix, and Complete Probiotic, designed to support gut health, energy, and muscle preservation throughout the metabolic journey.

The platform's patient-first model includes:

Personalized telehealth consultations and prescriptions

Access to regulated, 503A-compounded peptides from licensed pharmacies

Companion supplement stacks for gut, energy, and hormone balance

Ongoing education, lifestyle tools, and community support

XMD Wellness officially launched November 4, 2025, marking a milestone in Xyngular's mission to bring Healthcare with Heart into homes across America.

To learn more, visit www.XMDWellness.com.

About Xyngular

Xyngular is The Biohacking Company™—where science meets self-care. With clean, clinically backed products designed to optimize metabolism, mood, energy, sleep, and longevity, Xyngular helps people unlock better health, one smart habit at a time. The company's mission is to make wellness simple with supplements you can trust; clean, effective, and backed by science.

