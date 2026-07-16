Xyngular's Trimstix® Named Finalist for Product of the Year in Weight Management at the 2026 NutraIngredients USA Awards

"Consumers today are looking for smarter, more sustainable approaches to metabolic health. Our goal has always been to develop products that not only deliver results but also fit seamlessly into everyday life." Post this

"Being recognized by NutraIngredients as a finalist is an incredible honor because it reflects the scientific rigor and innovation behind Trimstix," said Chanelle Cozette Jepson, Senior Vice President of Product Innovation at Xyngular. "Consumers today are looking for smarter, more sustainable approaches to metabolic health. Our goal has always been to develop products that not only deliver results but also fit seamlessly into everyday life."

Designed to support healthy weight management and metabolic wellness, Trimstix combines carefully selected ingredients in a convenient daily stick pack that supports individuals pursuing long-term wellness goals. Developed with Xyngular's commitment to science-backed formulation, the product reflects the company's broader mission of helping people create sustainable health transformations.

The recognition follows another milestone year for Xyngular, which was recently named a 2026 Best of State winner in the Health & Nutrition Products category, further reinforcing the company's growing reputation for innovation and product excellence.

"The supplement industry continues to evolve rapidly, particularly in the area of metabolic health," said Jepson. "We're proud to be developing products that meet consumers where they are today while remaining grounded in scientific integrity and quality."

The NutraIngredients USA Awards are judged by an independent panel of industry experts who evaluate products based on scientific evidence, innovation, consumer demand, commercial success, product design and overall market impact.

For more information about Xyngular and Trimstix, visit Xyngular.com.

About Xyngular

Xyngular is The Biohacking Company™, dedicated to helping people optimize their health through innovative, science-backed nutritional products and simple, sustainable healthy habits. From metabolic health and weight management to energy, sleep, mood, and overall wellness, Xyngular develops premium products designed to empower individuals to take control of their health and achieve lasting transformation.

Media Contact

Sarah Klein, Xyngular, 1 8015503063, [email protected], www.xyngular.com

SOURCE Xyngular