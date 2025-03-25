XYPRO Strengthens HPE NonStop SQL with SQLXPress for Enhanced Security and Performance

Including SQLXPress in HPE's Database offering strengthens our partnership and ensures NonStop users get a best-in-class database management solution right out of the box Post this

The inclusion of SQLXPress underscores HPE's commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions for enterprise database management. By providing a robust, modern alternative to traditional command-line tools, this integration enhances productivity and simplifies database operations for businesses relying on NonStop SQL.

"Including SQLXPress in HPE's Database offering strengthens our partnership and ensures NonStop users get a best-in-class database management solution right out of the box," said Steve Tcherchian, Chief Product Officer and CISO at XYPRO. "This is a major step in simplifying database operations while enhancing security and compliance."

Enhancing NonStop SQL with Best-in-Class Database Management

SQLXPress brings a comprehensive suite of capabilities designed for HPE NonStop SQL, delivering:

● Intuitive SQL Querying & Editing – A modern, user-friendly interface for querying, editing, and managing NonStop SQL databases.

● Comprehensive Database Management – Easily browse, update, and analyze database structures, tables, indexes, stored procedures, and more.

● Advanced Performance Monitoring – Identify bottlenecks, optimize query performance, and gain insights into database activity.

● Robust Security & Compliance – Built-in access controls, auditing, and security mechanisms protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

● Seamless HPE NonStop Integration – Optimized specifically for NonStop SQL, ensuring high availability and reliability.

Strengthening Security and Compliance in a Regulated World

Security and compliance remain top priorities for organizations handling sensitive data, particularly in industries like finance, retail, and manufacturing. With cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented pace, enterprises must implement strong security for their applications and databases that proactively address risk while meeting rigorous regulatory requirements. By incorporating SQLXPress into the NonStop SQL bundle, HPE and XYPRO provide businesses with a seamless, built-in solution to maintain data integrity, prevent unauthorized access, and meet compliance for standards such as PCI DSS without adding operational complexity. This integration allows organizations to confidently manage their databases with the assurance that security best practices are embedded at every level of operation.

"Security and manageability must go hand in hand to create a seamless product experience. Our customers operate in fast-paced environments where complexity is a liability, and security can't be an afterthought," said Roland Lemoine, Product Manager at HPE. "They need solutions that are intuitive, efficient, and secure from the start—without the burden of steep learning curves or manual processes. By integrating XYPRO's SQLXPress with the streamlined manageability of NonStop SQL, we provide a simplified, resilient solution that our customers urgently need."

Accelerating Business Innovation with an Optimized Database Stack

As enterprises demand greater agility, security, and operational efficiency from their databases, the inclusion of SQLXPress in the HPE NonStop database bundle marks a key milestone in simplifying database management and enhancing customer success.

"This expanded partnership between XYPRO and HPE is all about delivering value to the NonStop community. SQLXPress transforms how organizations manage their NonStop SQL databases, making it easier, faster, and more secure than ever before," said Tcherchian. "By simplifying database management, improving security, and ensuring compliance with industry standards like PCI DSS, we're enabling businesses to focus on what matters most—driving innovation and growth. We're excited to see how our customers leverage SQLXPress to optimize their operations and enhance their cybersecurity posture."

Availability

SQLXPress is now available as part of the HPE NonStop SQL database bundle. For more information on how this enhancement can benefit your organization, contact XYPRO or HPE today.

About XYPRO Technology

Since founding in 1983, technology leaders and corporate decision makers at companies processing mission critical data have used XYPRO security solutions to protect against catastrophic data loss, financial loss, reputation damage and regulatory intervention, through all stages of their company's growth. Delivering HPE NonStop risk management solutions longer than anyone, we strive for meaningful and strategic business relationships while providing great support and delivering leading edge security solutions. At XYPRO, we believe that no data is as important as your data and we protect your data as if it was our own.

