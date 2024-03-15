Y7 Studio Heats Up Greenwich Village with a new NYC Flagship location

This new location allows us to offer our unique sweat-dripping, beat-bumping, and candlelit yoga experience to an even wider audience, fostering a sense of connection and self-discovery both on and off the mat. – Sarah Larson Levey Post this

This new studio opening marks a significant milestone for the brand, signifying its continued growth and resilience following the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Rebuilding our business after the pandemic has been a journey of incredible strength and determination," Levey reflects. "The unwavering support of our Y7 community has been phenomenal, and we are so grateful for their continued loyalty and enthusiasm."

Y7 Studio's WeFlowHard® Vinyasa class, a cornerstone of the brand's offerings, is designed to be accessible to all levels. The class guides students through three progressively challenging vinyasa sequences, each repeated three times. The first iteration provides a slow and intentional breakdown of each posture, ensuring proper alignment. The second sequence builds upon the first, increasing the pace to connect breath with movement. Finally, the signature "Flow On Your Own" portion empowers students to personalize the sequence, adding challenges, incorporating modifications, or simply letting go of postures that don't resonate.

"This expansion reflects the growing popularity of low-impact exercise like yoga," says Levey. "People are increasingly seeking out workouts that are effective yet gentle on the joints. Y7 Studio's signature WeFlowHard® class perfectly fits this bill, offering a challenging and rewarding practice suitable for all fitness levels."

With the opening of the Greenwich Village location, Y7 Studio deepens its commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive space for New Yorkers to connect with themselves and their community through the transformative power of yoga.

Y7 Studio is a leading national yoga brand on a mission to make yoga accessible to everyone. Founded in 2013, Y7 Studio offers a range of class formats, including its signature WeFlowHard® Vinyasa class, designed to help students develop a strong and sustainable practice. With a focus on self-discovery and community, Y7 Studio fosters a unique environment where students can sweat, move, and breathe together in a dark, candlelit room free from judgment.

