YA-MAN, a Leader in J-Beauty Featuring Red Light Therapy and Infrared Technology, Marks Its 46th Year of Excellence in Tech-Forward Hair and Skincare

The first half of 2024 has seen the award-winning global beauty brand launch the YA-MAN Spa Styler Hair Care Collection with celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis.

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YA-MAN, a globally recognized beauty brand, marks a rich heritage of 46 years of fusing Japanese technology and tradition with science-backed innovations. YA-MAN pushed the envelope in 2024, unveiling its latest YA-MAN Spa Styler® Hair Care Collection innovations. Celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis was chosen as brand ambassador to launch the new tools to the industry and the general public, revealing premium hair care for sophisticated styling to mark this significant milestone.

YA-MAN's extensive product lineup features advanced skincare solutions, including the top-selling Medi Lift Essential Mask Essential, a 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Award finalist for Best Breakthrough Product in the device category. This FDA-cleared, wearable beauty device revolutionizes skincare routines with its hands-free convenience and patented Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology. These innovative products embody the brand's rich heritage and commitment to pioneering advancements and transformative beauty experiences.

"The YA-MAN name is synonymous with advanced Japanese technology that creates voluminous styles while safeguarding hair's integrity through Red Light and Infrared Technology," said YA-MAN CEO Kimiyo Yamazaki. "Our Medi Lift Essential Mask, powered by EMS technology, complements this beautifully. From presenting our newest trichologist-recommended products at industry trade shows to collaborating with our exceptional brand ambassador, Marcus, we are committed to providing consumers with the best tools for achieving beautiful, healthy results. We are dedicated to creating 'things that don't yet exist in the world.' By innovating new products and establishing novel categories, we are defining the future trajectory of home-use beauty devices."

The brand was recently recognized for its groundbreaking advancements in the beauty industry for the new YA-MAN Spa Styler® Blow Dry + Scalp Massage, which won a Marie Claire US Skin and Hair Award in the Best Scalp Massager category this year. A blow dryer with a difference for a healthier scalp and beautiful hair, its features include Red Light Therapy and Infrared Technology that helps the strands retain interior moisture by gently heating from the inside out. The scalp massage function helps stimulate the scalp and enhance hair health.

The newest releases include its renowned YA-MAN Spa Styler® Straight + Wave in a new Navy colorway and the YA-MAN Spa Styler® Curl + Wave in Gold. The curler swiftly produces loose, voluminous, contemporary curls while preserving the hair's integrity. Its Moisture Pulse Technology releases negative ions, sealing in the hair's natural moisture for a radiant, no-frizz look.

For more information about YA-MAN and its innovative products, visit ya-manusa.com.

About YA-MAN:

Established in 1978 in Tokyo, Japan, YA-MAN Ltd. has leveraged its expertise in precision mechanical equipment to develop professional and home-care beauty devices across hair care, skincare, makeup, and clean beauty categories. With an impressive portfolio of 320 patents and 777 intellectual properties, YA-MAN demonstrates unparalleled proficiency in pioneering technology.

As a trailblazer in Japan, YA-MAN is now an iconic brand in Asia, Europe, Australia, and most recently, North America. Their unique and revolutionary product innovations continue to inspire beauty professionals and consumers worldwide. Notably, YA-MAN was the first brand of home-use beauty devices invited to the World Congress of Dermatology.

Media Contact

Sarah Brodersen, ChicExecs, 7609929113, [email protected], https://www.chicexecs.com/

SOURCE YA-MAN