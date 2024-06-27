YA-MAN Awarded Marie Claire US Skin and Hair Award For Its Blow Dryer With a Difference, Featuring Red Light Therapy and Infrared Technology

The global beauty brand was recognized as the Best Scalp Massager for its New Spa Styler® Blow Dry + Scalp Massage.

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YA-MAN proudly announces it is the recipient of a prestigious Marie Claire US Skin and Hair Award, a highly respected accolade that recognizes groundbreaking advancements in the beauty industry. It's recently released YA-MAN Spa Styler® Blow Dry + Scalp Massage won in the Best Scalp Massager category. The caliber of entries was the highest of any year, with a panel of experts spending months researching and testing the superior quality and effectiveness of entries. This win is particularly significant as it marks the first time the Hair Awards was added as a category in the competition, underscoring the product's innovation and effectiveness.

"We are extremely honored to have received such outstanding recognition from Marie Claire, a name synonymous with setting a unique tone in the beauty industry," said YA-MAN CEO Kimiyo Yamazaki. "The launch of our terrific Spa Styler® Blow Dry + Scalp Massage has received rave reviews. This only adds to people's overwhelmingly positive reaction once they use this technologically advanced massager. This is a wonderful encouragement for us to continue innovating with style and purpose."

The YA-MAN Spa Styler® Blow Dry + Scalp Massage, a blow dryer with a difference, is trichologist-recommended for a healthier scalp and beautiful hair. Its unique features include Red Light Therapy and Infrared Technology that stimulates the scalp and enhances hair health. This helps the strands retain interior moisture by gently heating from the inside out. The soothing and stimulating Scalp Lift massage attachment is an added bonus. Plus, the custom-engineered motor accelerates dry time with a powerful yet quiet speed of 103,000 rpm at only 78 dB, making it a standout product in the market.

YA-MAN is known for fusing Japanese technology and tradition with science-backed innovation. It's illustrious history showcases its expertise in the beauty industry with an eye for modern advancements.

Celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis, a name synonymous with precision, style and expertise, became the brand ambassador this year for the YA-MAN Spa Styler Hair Tools Collection, lending his seal of approval to the benefits of the line. His endorsement has resonated with a vast audience receptive to hearing from one of the best in the industry, instilling confidence in the newly released products.

The YA-MAN Spa Styler® Blow Dry + Scalp Massage is $299. For more information, visit ya-manusa.com.

About YA-MAN:

Founded in 1978, YA-MAN is a global beauty brand that blends Japanese rituals with modern scientific innovations. Led by Kimiyo Yamazaki, the product line includes skincare, cosmetics, and beauty devices that have revolutionized the industry and redefined the concept of beauty. YA-MAN was the first brand of home-use beauty devices to be invited to the World Congress of Dermatology.

