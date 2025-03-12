Yá'át'ééh to Yoga! Indigenous Yoga Tour 2025 Brings Healing & Sustainable Wellness to Southwest Communities

This spring, the SBi Giving Foundation is proud to team up with Haley Laughter, founder of Hozhó Total Wellness, to present the "Yá'át'ééh to Yoga! Indigenous Yoga Tour 2025". This transformative six-week tour will launch Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5 at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, before traveling through communities across Navajoland, Hopi, Zuni, Fort Apache. The tour will also make stops in Farmington, Santa Fe, and Albuquerque, wrapping up at The Heard Museum in Phoenix. For all details please visit hothoganyoga.com.
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This spring, the SBi Giving Foundation is proud to team up with Haley Laughter, founder of Hozhó Total Wellness, to present the "Yá'át'ééh to Yoga! Indigenous Yoga Tour 2025". This transformative six-week tour will launch Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5 at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, before traveling through communities across Navajoland, Hopi, Zuni, Fort Apache. The tour will also make stops in Farmington, Santa Fe, and Albuquerque, wrapping up at The Heard Museum in Phoenix. For all details please visit hothoganyoga.com.
This unique initiative offers free yoga workshops focused on health, resilience, and empowerment. Led by Haley Laughter, a storied Indigenous yoga instructor, these sessions integrate breath work, movement, and mindfulness to promote physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Participants will have the opportunity to reconnect with their bodies, foster resilience, and find balance through guided practice.
Kickoff Event Highlights:
- Hot Hogan Yoga Experience: A powerful blend of hot yoga and Indigenous traditions inside a traditional Navajo hogan.
- Free Yoga Gear & Essential Oils: Exclusive giveaways to support participants' wellness journeys.
- Local Vendors: Featuring Indigenous artisans, body care products, and healthy snacks.
- Hozhó Breathwork Sessions: Connecting participants to the sacred wind (Níłchʼií), emphasizing breath as a tool for healing and nervous system regulation.
- Traditional Indigenous Music & Ceremony: Honoring culture and wellness through holistic practices.
- Tech Tools for Fitness - Those who qualify will receive free smartphones and tablets, along with guidance from Cellular One's Digital Navigators on how to find and download online yoga classes and other mobile apps for fitness.
Bringing Yoga to Indigenous Communities
The tour represents a meaningful step toward holistic wellness in Indigenous communities. Yoga is more than physical exercise; it is a ceremonial practice that aligns with traditional Indigenous medicine. By incorporating cultural teachings, storytelling, and mindfulness, these workshops create an inclusive space for healing and self-discovery.
"Practicing yoga is ceremony. It is a way to honor our ancestors and empower our future generations to embrace wellness and balance," said Laughter. "Those who practice regularly not only experience physical benefits like greater strength and flexibility, but they also feel uplifted mentally, and emotionally. It is truly holistic."
Since 2019, Hozhó Total Wellness has pioneered Hot Hogan Yoga, merging the benefits of hot yoga with the spiritual depth of Indigenous traditions. This tour will expand access to yoga in rural and urban Indigenous communities, ensuring that participants experience the transformative power of breath, movement, and cultural connection.
Indigenous Yoga Teacher Program
For those interested in deepening their practice and sharing the gift of Indigenous yoga, during this tour they can connect with Haley and learn more about her Indigenous Yoga Teacher Certification Program. Combining traditional Indigenous knowledge with modern yoga techniques, this program prepares future instructors to lead with cultural integrity and mindfulness. Participants will gain the tools to teach yoga in their communities, promoting wellness and empowerment through a holistic, Indigenous-centered approach.
About Haley Laughter
Haley Laughter (Diné) is the Founder, President, and CEO of Hozhó Total Wellness and the Founder of the Indigenous Yoga Instructors Association. A dedicated advocate for Indigenous health and wellness, Haley brings years of experience in yoga instruction, cultural integration, and community engagement. Her work has been recognized by Yoga Journal, Native Business Magazine, and The Give Back Yoga Foundation.
Join the Movement!
For full tour dates and locations, visit https://hothoganyoga.com/mission.
For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or more details, contact:
Haley Laughter, Founder, Hozhó Total Wellness
Email: [email protected]
LinkedIn: Haley Laughter
Facebook: Hozhó Total Wellness
About the SBi Giving Foundation
The SBi Giving Foundation is committed to supporting Indigenous communities through initiatives that foster education, wellness, and empowerment. By partnering with organizations like Hozhó Total Wellness, the foundation continues to make a meaningful impact in promoting resilience and holistic health.
Media Contact
Haley Laughter, Hózhó Total Wellness, 1 5058790723, [email protected]
SOURCE Hózhó Total Wellness
