YachtWave Announces New Vessel Data Sharing Feature Now Available on the App Stores

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vessel Data Sharing provides live access to the data so that your crew members will always see most up-to-date and consistent information as it is updated real-time. As always, this new feature is available as part of the YachtWave app with no subscription fees or advertising. This Vessel Data Sharing is available in YachtWave worldwide.
YachtWave's new feature brings a world of convenience to boat owners everywhere. Sharing critical service information, tasks, and checklists, enhances safety, maintenance, communication, and more. The app meets a longstanding need for both new and experienced boat owners. Whether you're sailing the Mediterranean, exploring the Caribbean, or navigating the waters of the eastern US coast, YachtWave now provides the tools and support you need to maximize your boat ownership experience.
About YachtWave
YachtWave, based in Sarasota, FL, was founded with a shared passion for boating and improving life on the water. Their newly released app, YachtWave, is the easiest, most effective way to store, view, and share the information you need handy for your boat both on and off the water. Intended for owners of boats sized between 25 to 80 feet in size in length, YachtWave regularly releases new features to meet the needs of boat owners, marinas, yacht brokers and marine service technicians. The app is available on the web and in app stores for Apple iOS and Android devices.
Media Contact
John OKeefe, YachtWave, 1 9179450186, [email protected], www.yachtwave.com
