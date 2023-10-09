YachtWave Announces New Vessel Data Sharing Feature Now Available on the App Stores

"I'm excited that YachtWave now offers crew member sharing," Capt. John O'Keefe, YachtWave Founder said. "We have been working hard to release new features and now having the capability to share vessel data with family members and service technicians is a huge benefit for managing your boat." Tweet this

About YachtWave

YachtWave, based in Sarasota, FL, was founded with a shared passion for boating and improving life on the water. Their newly released app, YachtWave, is the easiest, most effective way to store, view, and share the information you need handy for your boat both on and off the water. Intended for owners of boats sized between 25 to 80 feet in size in length, YachtWave regularly releases new features to meet the needs of boat owners, marinas, yacht brokers and marine service technicians. The app is available on the web and in app stores for Apple iOS and Android devices.

