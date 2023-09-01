YachtWave Boating App Expands Its Reach with International Support

We have had a larger than expected response from boaters worldwide hoping to use YachtWave Tweet this

This move comes in response to the overwhelming demand from the international boating community. The company rolled out the support earlier than expected to meet this demand and to help international boaters seamlessly incorporate the app into their boating routines.

YachtWave's broadened support brings a world of convenience to boaters everywhere. With features designed to enhance safety, maintenance, communication, and more, the app meets a longstanding need for both new and experienced boaters.

Whether you're sailing the Mediterranean, exploring the Caribbean, or navigating the waters of the eastern US coast, YachtWave now provides the tools and support you need to maximize your boating experience.

For more information about YachtWave and its full range of features, please visit www.yachtwave.com

Follow @yachtwaveapp on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with its continued innovation in the boating industry.

About YachtWave

YachtWave, based in Sarasota, FL, was founded with a shared passion for boating and improving life on the water. Their newly released app, YachtWave, is the easiest, most effective way to store, view, and share the information you need handy for your boat both on and off the water. Intended for owners of boats sized between 25 to 75 feet in size in length, YachtWave regularly releases new features to meet the needs of boat owners, marinas, yacht brokers and marine service technicians. The app is available on the web and in app stores for Apple iOS and Android devices.

Media Contact

John O'Keefe, YachtWave, 1 9179450186, [email protected], www.yachtwave.com

SOURCE YachtWave