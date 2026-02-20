YACHTWAVE® Revolutionizes Marine Manufacturing with the Launch of Digital Production Build Orders

We've ended the disconnect between buyer vision and yard execution, says John O'Keefe, CEO at YACHTWAVE. By sharing a real-time spec list in the yard's native language, we eliminate version-control risks that erode margins and keep the global team in lockstep from contract to launch. Post this

"The disconnect between a buyer's vision and the shipyard's execution is finally over," says John O'Keefe, CEO at YACHTWAVE. "By sharing a real-time specification list between the owner, sales team, and project managers, we ensure everyone is looking at the same set of books. By pushing that live data directly to the yard in their native language, we eliminate the version-control risks that erode builder margins and keep the entire global team in lockstep from contract to launch."

The new feature set introduces two distinct, synchronized tools:

The Production Build Order (PBO): Acting as the heartbeat of the yard, the PBO converts complex sales agreements into a live, technical work order. Accessible via a secure web URL, the PBO features integrated native-language translation, allowing yard foremen and engineers to receive precise instructions in their local dialect, including Simplified Chinese. When a decision is made on a generator or a mechanical schematic, the PBO updates instantly, ensuring the yard never builds to an outdated rev-sheet.

The Master Build Summary (MBS): Designed for the buyer, the MBS serves as the vessel's "New Vehicle Sticker." It provides the owner with a clear, professional summary of every selected option and custom change. This transparency ensures the buyer's expectations stay anchored to the actual production happening on the shipyard floor.

By unifying local sales offices, project management teams, and international shipyards on a single digital platform, YACHTWAVE ensures that the boat hitting the water is exactly the one that was sold.

About YACHTWAVE, LLC

YACHTWAVE (www.yachtwave.com) is a modern marine technology platform that unifies build communication, digital delivery workflows, task management, documentation, and owner engagement into a seamless experience for builders and boat owners. With solutions for personal boat owners, fleet managers, and OEMs, YACHTWAVE redefines how vessels are built, handed over, maintained, and enjoyed. For more information, visit https://www.yachtwave.com/.

