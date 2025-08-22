Yale Forum Presents "The New Ecozoic Reader," Issue 9 -- Free Online Now

The Yale Forum on Religion and Ecology has published The New Ecozoic Reader, No. 9: Critical Reflections, Stories, Dream Experiences & Practices for an Ecological Age, a free online collection rooted in Thomas Berry's Ecozoic vision. Designed for classrooms, congregations, and community leaders, the issue bridges scholarship and lived practice to move communities from insight to action.

Foreword by UNEP's Dr. Iyad Abumoghli; edited by Sam Mickey and Sam King; published with the Center for Ecozoic Studies

"The historic mission of our time is to reinvent the human at the species level, through critical reflection, within the community of life systems, in a time-developmental context, through story … shared dream experience [and practice]." Thomas Berry, The Great Work

The Yale Forum on Religion and Ecology today presents The New Ecozoic Reader, Number 9: Critical Reflections, Stories, Dream Experiences & Practices for an Ecological Age, now live at https://bit.ly/ecozoicreader. Rooted in cultural historian Thomas Berry's Ecozoic vision of mutually enhancing human–Earth relations, the issue bridges scholarship and lived practice for classrooms, congregations, and community leaders moving from insight to action.

WHAT'S INSIDE

Foreword by Dr. Iyad Abumoghli, Director, UNEP Faith for Earth.

Introduction by Mary Evelyn Tucker and John Grim tracing where the field has been—and where it's going.

and tracing where the field has been—and where it's going. Twenty-one voices across traditions—Buddhist, Indigenous, Islamic, Christian, Hindu, Ecowomanist, and interspiritual—offering essays, rituals, classroom prompts, and community practices for immediate use.

FROM THE FOREWORD

"The concept of the 'Ecozoic', first articulated by the cultural historian Thomas Berry, calls for a profound transformation in our relationship with the Earth. It invites us to imagine and build a future in which human societies live in harmony with the larger community of life." Dr. Iyad Abumoghli, Director, Faith for Earth Coalition, United Nations Environment Programme

WHY IT MATTERS NOW

Practice-forward: reflection paired with doable practices for courses, worship, and civic life.

Multigenerational & multireligious: established scholars and emerging voices share field-tested tools for ecological resilience, justice, and community well-being.

Berry's Ecozoic, applied: moves beyond theory to habits, rituals, and pedagogy that cultivate an Ecozoic ethos.

ACCESS

The New Ecozoic Reader, No. 9 (August 2025) is freely available online: https://bit.ly/ecozoicreader

ABOUT THE YALE FORUM ON RELIGION AND ECOLOGY

Co-founded and co-directed by Mary Evelyn Tucker and John Grim at Yale University, the Forum convenes the world's largest multireligious network at the intersection of ecology, ethics, and culture—catalyzing research, education, and public engagement for a flourishing Earth community.

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR ECOZOIC STUDIES

Founded by Herman Greene, the Center for Ecozoic Studies is an education, imagination, dialogue, and action center for an ecological age. Its mission is to advance ecology and culture as the organizing principles of societies by informing, inspiring, and encouraging people in the Great Work of co-creating the Ecozoic era.

