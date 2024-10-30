Yale New Haven Health System's Bridgeport Hospital to be Flagship Clinical Training Site

The American Canadian School of Medicine (ACSOM) is excited to announce an agreement with Yale New Haven Health System's (YNHHS) Bridgeport Hospital to serve as the flagship clinical training site for ACSOM students. This agreement will enable ACSOM's medical students to complete their core clinical rotations at YNHHS's Bridgeport Hospital, a prominent teaching hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

PORTSMOUTH-PICARD, Dominica, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Canadian School of Medicine (ACSOM) is excited to announce an agreement with Yale New Haven Health System's (YNHHS) Bridgeport Hospital to serve as the flagship clinical training site for ACSOM students. This agreement will enable ACSOM's medical students to complete their core clinical rotations at YNHHS's Bridgeport Hospital, a prominent teaching hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut.