Yale New Haven Health System's Bridgeport Hospital to be Flagship Clinical Training Site

PORTSMOUTH-PICARD, Dominica, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Canadian School of Medicine (ACSOM) is excited to announce an agreement with Yale New Haven Health System's (YNHHS) Bridgeport Hospital to serve as the flagship clinical training site for ACSOM students. This agreement will enable ACSOM's medical students to complete their core clinical rotations at YNHHS's Bridgeport Hospital, a prominent teaching hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
YNHHS's Bridgeport Hospital, with 501 licensed beds, provides comprehensive services, including advanced heart care, surgery, cancer treatments, and orthopedics. The hospital's rich history of excellence in patient care and its connection to the Yale New Haven Health System makes it an ideal environment for medical students to gain clinical experience in core areas such as internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics, psychiatry, obstetrics and gynecology. This clinical agreement speaks to ACSOM's mission of delivering a top-tier medical education through collaborations with leading healthcare institutions.
"This agreement is another important step for ACSOM as we build a world-class medical education for students," said Dr. Ramin Ahmadi, Dean of ACSOM. "The hospital's reputation for high-quality care and its long-standing commitment to medical education will provide our students with exceptional training opportunities, helping shape the next generation of patient-centered physicians."
Dr. Gregory Buller, Chairman of Medicine and Associate Chief Medical Officer, Yale New Haven Health, added, "Yale New Haven Health-Bridgeport Hospital is likewise excited to have the opportunity to associate with ACSOM and to participate in the education of their outstanding medical students. We look forward to a long-term relationship with this premier new medical school."
