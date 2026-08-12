YAMA Group Named to Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year, Ranking No. 2,211

"Making the Inc. 5000 once is something you celebrate. Making it three years in a row means something different to us." Post this

The company's growth comes amid significant expansion of YAMA LIVE, its experiential marketing and live events practice serving pharmaceutical and medical technology organizations. The practice has seen strong new-business growth as healthcare brands increasingly seek more engaging ways to connect with healthcare professionals, internal teams, and other audiences through live and experiential programs worldwide.

"Making the Inc. 5000 once is something you celebrate. Making it three years in a row means something different to us," said Yann Deredec, co-founder of YAMA Group. "It tells us that the growth isn't coming from one project, one client, or one moment. We're seeing new areas of the business take hold, particularly YAMA LIVE, while continuing to invest in capabilities that create entirely new ways for us to help healthcare organizations engage and educate their audiences."

Founded in 2009, YAMA Group works exclusively in healthcare, partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology organizations across brand strategy and creative, experiential marketing, and immersive learning.

Through YAMA LIVE, the agency develops experiences ranging from global internal meetings and product launches to congress activations, immersive brand experiences, and other live programs. The expansion of the practice has broadened YAMA's role with clients and contributed to an increasingly global portfolio of work.

At the same time, YAMA has continued to invest in proprietary immersive learning capabilities, including MetaPatient™, its interactive digital patient platform. MetaPatient is being deployed in therapeutic areas including oncology and immunology, where increasingly complex treatment landscapes are creating demand for new approaches to healthcare professional education and engagement.

YAMA is also incorporating artificial intelligence into select learning experiences and workflows, using the technology to enable more dynamic interactions and personalized learning pathways while maintaining a focus on the underlying healthcare and educational objectives.

The agency has expanded its team and operating capabilities across the United States and Latin America to support its growing portfolio of global client engagements.

"We've always believed that growth should give us the ability to build," Deredec said. "We're reinvesting in our people, technology, and capabilities so we can solve bigger problems for our clients and become a stronger partner to them. The Inc. 5000 recognition is an important milestone, but what that growth allows us to build next is ultimately much more interesting to us."

The Inc. 5000 ranks privately held U.S. companies according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. YAMA Group's No. 2,211 ranking in 2026 follows its previous appearances on the list in 2024 and 2025.

About YAMA Group

YAMA Group is an independent healthcare marketing agency partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology organizations globally. Founded in 2009, the agency works across brand strategy and creative, experiential marketing through YAMA LIVE, and immersive learning through proprietary platforms including MetaPatient™ and SimONE®.

Headquartered in San Diego, YAMA Group works with healthcare organizations and teams across the United States and globally.

For more information, visit YAMA Group's website.

Media Contact

Serrana Bacci

Media and Culture Manager

YAMA Group

[email protected]

+1 (619) 362-7690

www.yamagroup.com

SOURCE YAMA Group