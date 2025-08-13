YAMA Group Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Second Year in a Row

"We're living proof that you don't need a holding company to win big in pharma marketing—you just need grit, creativity, and a team that cares more." Post this

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the second year running is about more than growth—it's about resilience, creativity, and the belief that an independent agency can go toe-to-toe with the industry giants," said Yann Deredec , Co-Founder & Group Managing Director of YAMA Group. "Our team's commitment to our clients and the patients they serve is what drives us forward, and this honor belongs to every member of YAMA."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman , editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About YAMA Group

YAMA Group is an independent, global healthcare marketing agency delivering brand building, experiential marketing, and immersive learning solutions for some of the world's most respected pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies. Named "Agency to Watch" by MM+M in 2024 and recognized as an All Star in its annual Agency 100 list, YAMA has been behind some of the industry's most impactful campaigns and engagements, from oncology and immunology to rare diseases. Founded in 2009, YAMA operates globally with presence in California, Chicago, New Jersey, and Uruguay. For more information, visit www.yamagroup.com.

