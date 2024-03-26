Yamaha Announces 35th Annual Yamaha Young Performing Artists

"The 2024 Yamaha Young Performing Artists Competition Winners are extraordinary!" said John Wittmann, associate vice president of Yamaha Artist Relations Group. "The 11 winners are diverse, versatile, and inspirational, comprising of a unique group of promising young talent." Post this

Skilled musicians specializing in playing brass, wind, string, percussion, or piano were invited to submit an audio or video audition and supporting materials. A panel of Yamaha Artists, experts, and national celebrity musicians evaluated each submission to identify this year's outstanding winners.

The winners of this year's program will receive an all-expense-paid trip to the YYPA Celebration Weekend from June 22-25, 2024. This occurs during the Music for All™ Summer Symposium, held at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, from June 22 to June 29, 2024.

The 2024 YYPA Winners:

Andy Hankes – Flute – Eastman School of Music

Jeehoon Kim – Oboe – Colburn School

Bram Schenck – Clarinet – University of Southern California

Isaac Boone – Saxophone – Northwestern University

Riko Sasaki – Saxophone – Berklee College of Music

Dylan Johnson – Trumpet – California State University Long Beach

Nanami Haruta – Trombone – Michigan State University

Natalie Colegrove – Euphonium – University of Miami, Frost School of Music

Willem Jochems – Drum Set – Berklee College of Music

Michael Lee-Smith – Percussion – Eastman School of Music

Jiaxi Li – Piano – Eastman School of Music

The 2024 YYPA Honorable Mention:

Caterina Manfrin – Flute – Temple University

Miles Wazni – Clarinet – Bard College Conservatory of Music

Daniel Cohen – Saxophone – The Juilliard School

Andrew Kim – Trombone – Michigan State University

Anton Kot – Drum Set – New York University

Bianca Ciubancan – Violin – Northside College Preparatory High School

Felix Kim – Cello – Eastman School of Music

Soohyun Lee – Piano – Indiana University

The Yamaha Young Performing has been an important platform for Yamaha to Artists program has engage with young and talented musicians. This competition has acknowledged over 300 exceptional musicians, many of whom have gone on to build successful careers as performers and educators. Notable past winners include Carol Jantsch, principal tubist of the Philadelphia Orchestra; Jason Freeze, saxophonist for rock band Green Day; and Markus Osterlund, horn, the National Symphony Orchestra.

The 2024 guest artist for the YYPA Celebration Weekend is Yamaha artist Maria Finkelmeier. Maria is a percussionist, composer, entrepreneur, and professor. Her work as a composer and performer in multisensory performances and art installations transcends genre and medium.

Winners of the program will perform in front of a unique audience at the YYPA Celebration Weekend, receive national press coverage, and participate in workshops designed to launch a professional music career. In addition, the 2024 winners will benefit from services and support provided by Yamaha Artist Relations, including professional audio and video recordings and photography of their live performances. This unique experience promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the winners to establish themselves in the music industry.

To learn more about the Yamaha Young Performing Artists Program and the winners visit, https://yamaha.io/YYPA.

