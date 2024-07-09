Yamaha Announces Debut of Tomplay Partnership in the US

"This partnership is a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing the musical journey for budding musicians and music educators across the United States," said Brian Petterson, director of marketing for winds and strings at Yamaha Corporation of America. Post this

With this collaboration, musicians can improve their musical skills uniquely and engagingly, deepening their relationship with their instrument and unlocking their fullest musical potential. Through Tomplay's unique learning platform, the interactive scores scroll automatically on-screen with the music, creating an immersive experience.

With features such as controlling the speed of the score, looping selected passages, and self-recording, Tomplay makes playing popular music more immersive and enjoyable. Tomplay's catalogue includes a wide selection of music titles for all instruments, levels, and styles. Users can filter by composer, difficulty rating, accompaniment type and more.

"We're thrilled to extend our collaboration with Yamaha to the United States," said Alexis Steinmann, co-founder and CEO of Tomplay. "By combining Yamaha's exceptional instruments with Tomplay's cutting-edge Interactive Sheet Music platform, we're introducing musicians to an entirely new experience, revolutionizing how they learn and play music."

The Tomplay app is available on iPad, Android, Smartphone, PC and Mac.

For more information visit, Yamaha.io/tomplay. Discover Tomplay here: tomplay.com.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company, based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment.

