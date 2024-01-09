Yamaha Announces Dynamic Performances at The 2024 NAMM Show

"Our Concerts on the Grand are always a highlight, and this year, we're honored to be hosting even more remarkable musicianship with three back-to-back nights of amazing live music." says Chris Gero, vice president and chief artist relations executive at Yamaha Artist Relations Group. Post this

"I am super excited for my band and I to perform with Yamaha at this year's NAMM! I have been a Yamaha Artist for years, and I get pumped whenever I work with them on a live show. This year, I'm bringing some talented players and artist friends, and it's going to be a party," says Jon McLaughlin.

The Night of Worship will be marked by celebrating the band's 30th Anniversary as a Yamaha artist on Thursday, Jan. 25:

Take 6: With 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards, 2 NAACP Image Awards, a Soul Train Award, and more, Take 6 continues to bring extraordinary vocals to their worldwide audiences. The most awarded a cappella group in history has admirably and adeptly crossed most musical genres, from straight-ahead Jazz to Pop to adult R&B, doo-wop to blues.

An Evening With concert on the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage on Friday, Jan. 26, will feature:

Lindsey Stirling : An electronic violinist, dancer, and artist who has humbly become one of the 21st century's most innovative stars, Stirling's groundbreaking vision has earned her four Billboard chart-topping albums and two Billboard Music Awards. She has amassed over 13.4 million subscribers, nearly 3.5 billion views on YouTube, 3.4 million followers on TikTok, and over 500k user-generated creations across TikTok and Instagram reels.

The Yamaha Grand Plaza stage performance lineup for Saturday, Jan. 27, will include:

Jon McLaughlin & Friends: He is an American pop-rock singer-songwriter known for his ability to craft heartfelt music that resonates with audiences worldwide. Discovered at an early age, he quickly established himself as a talented pianist, gaining widespread recognition with his debut album " Indiana ," featuring his soulful voice, exceptional piano skills, and emotive melodies. McLaughlin continues to enchant fans with his signature blend of pop, rock, and soul influences, fusing catchy hooks and meaningful storytelling.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our January return to NAMM! Our Concerts on the Grand are always a highlight, and this year, we're honored to be hosting even more remarkable musicianship with three back-to-back nights of amazing live music. There's truly no better way to kick off 2024," says Chris Gero, vice president and chief artist relations executive at Yamaha Artist Relations Group.

The music on the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage will be creatively mixed and curated by the company's award-winning commercial audio gear, including the Rivage digital console line. Every note will be articulately amplified through NEXO speaker systems. NEXO is a Yamaha company.

To experience everything Yamaha offers at NAMM, visit booth #300DE in the Anaheim Convention Center from January 25 - 28, 2024. For more information, please visit usa.yamaha.com/namm.

