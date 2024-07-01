Yamaha Announces its First-Ever Back to School Music Sweepstakes

"We are staunch advocates for school music and are thrilled to provide quality products paired with innovative services, like Tomplay, that encourage students to develop a deep, lifelong love of music," said Brian Petterson, director of marketing for winds & strings at Yamaha Corporation of America. Post this

The kit includes $600 towards one-year's rental of a Yamaha wind or string instrument, one-year complimentary access to the Tomplay™ digital sheet music application with more than 80,000 sheet music titles across various musical genres and levels, and an assortment of Yamaha swag, providing a comprehensive support system for the start of your child's musical journey.

"At Yamaha, we are staunch advocates for school music and are thrilled to provide quality products paired with innovative services, like Tomplay, that encourage students to develop a deep, lifelong love of music," said Brian Petterson, director of marketing for winds and strings at Yamaha Corporation of America.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter or win. Enter by September 1, 2024. Official Sweepstakes Rules apply.

For more information on the Yamaha Back to School Sweepstakes and how to enter, please visit Yamaha.io/bts2024.

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment.

