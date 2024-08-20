Yamaha Brings Innovative Residential and Commercial Audio Solutions to CEDIA 2024

"The Yamaha team is excited to exhibit and connect with home technology professionals at CEDIA this year. We are looking forward to showcasing our sound solutions," said Tom Sumner, president of Yamaha. Post this

"As the world's largest musical instrument maker, the first company to coin the term Hi-Fi for electronic equipment and set the monitoring standard in recording studios around the world, Yamaha is dedicated to great audio," said Tom Sumner, president of Yamaha. "The Yamaha team is excited to exhibit and connect with home technology professionals at CEDIA this year. We are looking forward to showcasing our sound solutions."

Yamaha will also host the following product training at CEDIA:

"Empower Your Business Growth with Yamaha Residential and Commercial Audio Solutions"

Overview: The session is based on real-world examples of basic home theater integration to advanced commercial digital audio distribution systems. See how Yamaha audio products provide the sound quality, reliability and expandability required for any residential, commercial or resimercial integration project.

Speakers: David Nowak (CI Sales Manager), Phil Shea (Marketing Communications Manager)

Location: Room 110

Date / Time:

Thursday, Sept. 5 , 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

, – & – Friday, Sept. 6 , 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

"Whether amplifying a performance live on-stage or streamlining your next residential project, when it comes to sound, Yamaha is the trusted company in the industry that lives and breathes music and sound," said Alex Sadeghian, director of marketing and consumer audio for Yamaha. "We are excited to have the opportunity to spotlight the practical audio solutions and build quality of our products with CEDIA attendees looking to enhance their portfolio for future projects."

To see Yamaha at CEDIA, stop by booth #3535 at the Colorado Convention Center from Sept. 5-7, 2024. More information about the brand can be found here: https://usa.yamaha.com.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company, based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment.

