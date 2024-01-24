Yamaha Debuts Pacifica® Professional and Standard Plus Guitars

Designed for Contemporary Players Seeking Their Own Sound, The Expanded Line Offers Excellent Playability and Colorful New Finish Options
BUENA PARK, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yamaha, a pioneering company with over 130 years of hands-on experience crafting modern instruments and equipment, announced today the expansion of its highly successful Pacifica line of electric guitars with the introduction of four new instruments: Pacifica Professional PACP12 (rosewood fingerboard), PACP12M (maple fingerboard), Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12 (rosewood fingerboard), and PACS+12M (maple fingerboard).
Pacifica Professional and Standard Plus guitars feature Reflectone™ pickups, developed in partnership with Rupert Neve Designs, a 5-position selector, and coil-split capabilities that offer extraordinary tonal versatility. Additional features include newly designed alder bodies produced using Yamaha Acoustic Design technology to ensure a well-balanced response, a new comfortable slim C-shape neck and neck joint heel, durable medium stainless-steel frets, and
premium Gotoh locking tuners and 2-point tremolo bridges. Pacifica professional models also feature compound-radius fingerboards and a custom tinted neck finish and come in hardshell cases. These premium guitars are meticulously crafted in Japan by master luthiers and offer excellent playability and tone clarity for flexible sound creation.
"Guitarists of all types have embraced Pacifica guitars for more than three decades," said Brandon Soriano, product marketing manager of Yamaha Guitar Group. "And our new Pacifica Professional and Standard Plus models expand upon that legacy by providing significant upgrades and modern features, including our unique Reflectone pickups. The guitars were developed jointly by our teams in Japan and the U.S., and both Japanese city pop art and the sun-drenched vibes of Southern California inspired the new finishes. This new generation of Pacifica guitars truly demonstrates our commitment to serving the needs of modern musicians."
Yamaha Pacifica Professional and Standard Plus guitars were designed to serve the needs of contemporary guitarists performing all styles of music—from serious enthusiasts to touring and recording professionals with the most demanding standards.
U.S. PRICING & AVAILABILITY
The new Pacifica series is available to purchase today. To learn more about it and to find a Yamaha dealer near you, please visit: yamaha.io/newpacifica
- Professional: PACP12 and PACP12M: $3,700.00 MSRP
- Standard Plus: PACS+12 and PACS+12M: $2.220.00 MSRP
About Yamaha
Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment.
About Yamaha Guitar Group
Yamaha Guitar Group, Inc. (YGG) is a U.S. based wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based Yamaha Corporation that is now dedicated to serving the needs of guitar players through many distinct brands: Yamaha guitars, Line 6, Ampeg, Córdoba, Guild, Humicase, and DeArmond.
