Yamaha Debuts Pacifica® Professional and Standard Plus Guitars

"Guitarists of all types have embraced Pacifica guitars for more than three decades," said Brandon Soriano, product marketing manager of Yamaha Guitar Group. "And our new Pacifica Professional and Standard Plus models expand upon that legacy by providing significant upgrades and modern features, including our unique Reflectone pickups. The guitars were developed jointly by our teams in Japan and the U.S., and both Japanese city pop art and the sun-drenched vibes of Southern California inspired the new finishes. This new generation of Pacifica guitars truly demonstrates our commitment to serving the needs of modern musicians."

Yamaha Pacifica Professional and Standard Plus guitars were designed to serve the needs of contemporary guitarists performing all styles of music—from serious enthusiasts to touring and recording professionals with the most demanding standards.

U.S. PRICING & AVAILABILITY

The new Pacifica series is available to purchase today. To learn more about it and to find a Yamaha dealer near you, please visit: yamaha.io/newpacifica

Professional: PACP12 and PACP12M: $3,700.00 MSRP

MSRP Standard Plus: PACS+12 and PACS+12M: $2.220.00 MSRP

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment.

About Yamaha Guitar Group

Yamaha Guitar Group, Inc. (YGG) is a U.S. based wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based Yamaha Corporation that is now dedicated to serving the needs of guitar players through many distinct brands: Yamaha guitars, Line 6, Ampeg, Córdoba, Guild, Humicase, and DeArmond.

