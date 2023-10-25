Yamaha Expands Lineup of Xylophones with New YX-1030PR Designed for Easy Playability

"We designed the YX-1030PR for music educators and students that seek a xylophone that is easy to play and will help them advance their skills," said Joel Tetzlaff, product marketing manager at Yamaha Corporation of America. Post this

"The launch of our new YX-1030PR Xylophone is part of our ongoing commitment at Yamaha to inspire young musicians and offer them the most enjoyable experience of learning a new instrument," said Joel Tetzlaff, product marketing manager at Yamaha Corporation of America. "We designed the YX-1030PR for music educators and students that seek a xylophone that is easy to play and will help them advance their skills."

Beyond being an effective steppingstone from bell kits, the YX-1030PR also prepares students for high school and university performance. Pao Rosa bars provide bright tones with strong projection, comparable to the physical and acoustic properties of the rosewood used in high-end Yamaha xylophone models, while the instrument's increased 38mm tone bar width enhances its dynamic range and provides a larger sweet spot for more technical two and four-mallet playing.

Musicians can place the instrument on a tabletop or purchase the YGS-70 X-Style stand, which offers a flexible height adjustment range of 25"–33".

Yamaha YX-1030PR Features At-a-Glance:

3-octave tabletop

Compact, lightweight and portable

Durable frame

Premium Pao Rosa bars

bars 1 ½" wide bars

The Yamaha YX-1030PR is now available for $1,748.00.

Additional information can be found at yamaha.io/YX1030PR.

For information on the full suite of Yamaha band instruments, please visit Band Instruments for Music Students - Yamaha USA.

Contact:

Valeria Hernandez

[email protected]

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment.

Media Contact

Valeria Hernandez, Yamaha Corporation of America, 16192443636, [email protected], https://usa.yamaha.com/

SOURCE Yamaha Corporation of America