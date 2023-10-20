Yamaha Introduces Limited-Edition, Anime-Inspired ZG01 Gaming Mixers

"They offer powerful audio mixing capabilities with an anime-inspired design that is sure to take any gamer or game streamer's command center to the next level," said Alex Sadeghian, director, Consumer Audio, Yamaha Corporation of America. Post this

"Fans of anime and gaming will be thrilled with these new limited-edition gaming mixers," said Alex Sadeghian, director, Consumer Audio, Yamaha Corporation of America. "These mixers are an instant collector's item for the fans of NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a. They offer powerful audio mixing capabilities with an anime-inspired design that is sure to take any gamer or game streamer's command center to the next level."

U.S. Pricing & Availability

The ZG01 042 and ZG01 153 will be available this winter for $329.95 MSRP. Gaming fans can sign up to be notified of availability by visiting https://yamaha.io/ZG01NIER.

Fans interested in the new models can also find them displayed at TwitchCon at the Yamaha booth #SW50, today through October 22.

About the ZG01 Gaming Mixer: The ZG01 delivers gamers a uniquely immersive audio experience by allowing users to tailor game audio, their voice, and the voice of a chat partner to their playback environment using the intuitive controller and specialized audio effects for each. It also provides the ideal audio to both their chat partner and the streaming audience thanks to ViReal™ 3D technology. The mixer features physical controls explicitly designed for gameplay, voice chat, and game streaming to provide simple and intuitive management of all audio signals.

About "NieR:Automata Ver1.1a": The anime is based on the popular action RPG game "NieR:Automata", which was released in 2017 with over 7.5 million units shipped and downloaded worldwide. It's set in a post-apocalyptic world during a war between alien-created Machine Lifeforms and man-made androids. Aniplex and A-1 Pictures produced the anime and began broadcasting in January 2023. After the broadcast of episode 12, the first season's final episode, it was announced that a second season would be produced.

