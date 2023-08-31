Yamaha Introduces Six New Hi-Fi Products to its Audio Lineup

New line of modern Hi-Fi products offer an assortment of features and price points for a wide range of Hi-Fi customers
BUENA PARK, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yamaha continues its commitment to high-fidelity music playback with the introduction of new Hi-Fi network receivers and speakers, offering both analog and digital capabilities at a variety of price points. The new Hi-Fi lineup includes the R-N1000A, R-N800A and R-N600A network receivers, as well as the NS-800A and NS-600A speakers and SPS-800A speaker stand.
The new Hi-Fi network receivers were designed and built to use technological learnings and patents from the Flagship 5000 Series, the ultimate expression of Yamaha True Sound.
All receiver models include the latest MusicCast music streaming technology, giving access to popular services such as Spotify Connect, TIDAL, Amazon Music, Qobuz and Apple Music via Airplay 2, among others, through a convenient smartphone app. Customers can listen to their favorite music services in up to 384kHz/32-bit resolution.
Notable features of the R-N1000A and R-N800A include YPAO™ automatic room calibration technology and USB DAC. The R-N1000A consists of the widest feature set, adding high-quality parts including premium-grade capacitors, resistors and gold-plated terminals, and an HDMI ARC connection for connection to a TV.
Additionally, the new NS-800A and NS-600A two-way bookshelf speakers were created to expand the brand's Hi-Fi offerings to meet a range of customer needs. Both speakers feature a unique diaphragm material made from a blend of Zylon® that is used on flagship NS-5000 speakers and spruce used on piano soundboards. Patented technologies – resonance suppression chambers and acoustic absorbers – along with an authentic Yamaha piano finish are also part of the premium build of these speakers. Additionally, SPS-800A speaker stand, created especially for these speakers, allows for optimal placement and minimization of vibrations.
"Yamaha is more dedicated to Hi-Fi than ever before," said Alex Sadeghian, director of consumer audio at Yamaha Corporation of America. "Our latest products are not only grounded on our Hi-Fi and musical heritage but also on extensive research and development to produce innovative products that embody Yamaha True Sound. This new series of receivers and speakers will continue to expand the reach of Yamaha Hi-Fi products and offer true music enjoyment to a broader audience."
Network Receivers At-a-Glance
R-N600A
- Authentic Hi-Fi quality with ToP-ART mechanical structure: short, straight signal paths and low-vibration chassis and frame
- Pure direct mode
- ESS SABRE ES9010K2M DAC for superior S/N performance
- MusicCast allows listeners to stream from popular music services
- USB-A front-panel terminal
- Network capability allows high-performance DSD 11.2 MHz native playback and 384 kHz playback
- Subwoofer output
- Phono, Coax and Optical input terminals
R-N800A
The R-N800A includes the features found in the R-N600 above with the following additions:
- ESS SABRE ES9080Q DAC for superior S/N performance
- USB-B rear-panel terminal
- YPAO™-R.S.C. (Reflected Sound Control) and precision EQ for ideal listening environment
R-N1000A
The R-N1000A includes the features found in the R-N800A with the following additions:
- HDMI ARC terminal for excellent TV sound
- High-quality parts: coupling capacitors, resistors, gold-plated terminals
- Double bottom chassis made of iron for further strengthening the structure and eliminating vibrations
Bookshelf Speakers and Stands At-a-Glance
NS-800A and NS-600A
- NS-800A 2-way bookshelf speaker with 6 1/2" woofer and 1 1/4" tweeter
- NS-600A 2-way bookshelf speaker with 5 1/8" woofer and 1 1/4" tweeter
- A newly developed diaphragm made of a blend of materials, including Zylon® and spruce, for true tonal balance
- Ideal cabinet construction, designed with vibration analysis technology used in crafting of Yamaha musical instruments
- Yamaha-patented Acoustic Absorber optimized for the NS-800A & NS-600A
- Yamaha-patented Resonance Suppression Chambers for suppressing unwanted resonance
- Authentic Yamaha piano finish, solid brass speaker terminals
- High-quality parts for crossover circuitry, including audio capacitors made by Mundorf of Germany
- The Twisted Flare Port reduces air turbulence noise, contributing to clear low frequency reproduction
- Solid brass speaker terminals for highly secure connection and luxurious feel
PRICING & AVAILABILITY:
R-N1000A: $1,799.95; Available August
R-N800A: $1,199.95; Available September
R-N600A: $899.95; Available October
NS-800A: $2,399.95 each; Available Early 2024
NS-600A: $1,499.95 each; Available Early 2024
SPS-800A: $699.95 each; Available Early 2024
About Yamaha
Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment.
