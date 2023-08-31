Yamaha Introduces Six New Hi-Fi Products to its Audio Lineup

"Our latest products are not only grounded on our Hi-Fi and musical heritage but also on extensive research and development to produce innovative products that embody Yamaha True Sound," said Alex Sadeghian, director of consumer audio at Yamaha Corporation of America. Tweet this

All receiver models include the latest MusicCast music streaming technology, giving access to popular services such as Spotify Connect, TIDAL, Amazon Music, Qobuz and Apple Music via Airplay 2, among others, through a convenient smartphone app. Customers can listen to their favorite music services in up to 384kHz/32-bit resolution.

Notable features of the R-N1000A and R-N800A include YPAO™ automatic room calibration technology and USB DAC. The R-N1000A consists of the widest feature set, adding high-quality parts including premium-grade capacitors, resistors and gold-plated terminals, and an HDMI ARC connection for connection to a TV.

Additionally, the new NS-800A and NS-600A two-way bookshelf speakers were created to expand the brand's Hi-Fi offerings to meet a range of customer needs. Both speakers feature a unique diaphragm material made from a blend of Zylon® that is used on flagship NS-5000 speakers and spruce used on piano soundboards. Patented technologies – resonance suppression chambers and acoustic absorbers – along with an authentic Yamaha piano finish are also part of the premium build of these speakers. Additionally, SPS-800A speaker stand, created especially for these speakers, allows for optimal placement and minimization of vibrations.

Network Receivers At-a-Glance

R-N600A

Authentic Hi-Fi quality with ToP-ART mechanical structure: short, straight signal paths and low-vibration chassis and frame

Pure direct mode

ESS SABRE ES9010K2M DAC for superior S/N performance

MusicCast allows listeners to stream from popular music services

USB-A front-panel terminal

Network capability allows high-performance DSD 11.2 MHz native playback and 384 kHz playback

Subwoofer output

Phono, Coax and Optical input terminals

R-N800A

The R-N800A includes the features found in the R-N600 above with the following additions:

ESS SABRE ES9080Q DAC for superior S/N performance

USB-B rear-panel terminal

YPAO™-R.S.C. (Reflected Sound Control) and precision EQ for ideal listening environment

R-N1000A

The R-N1000A includes the features found in the R-N800A with the following additions:

HDMI ARC terminal for excellent TV sound

High-quality parts: coupling capacitors, resistors, gold-plated terminals

Double bottom chassis made of iron for further strengthening the structure and eliminating vibrations

Bookshelf Speakers and Stands At-a-Glance

NS-800A and NS-600A

NS-800A 2-way bookshelf speaker with 6 1/2" woofer and 1 1/4" tweeter

NS-600A 2-way bookshelf speaker with 5 1/8" woofer and 1 1/4" tweeter

A newly developed diaphragm made of a blend of materials, including Zylon® and spruce, for true tonal balance

Ideal cabinet construction, designed with vibration analysis technology used in crafting of Yamaha musical instruments

Yamaha-patented Acoustic Absorber optimized for the NS-800A & NS-600A

Yamaha-patented Resonance Suppression Chambers for suppressing unwanted resonance

Authentic Yamaha piano finish, solid brass speaker terminals

High-quality parts for crossover circuitry, including audio capacitors made by Mundorf of Germany

The Twisted Flare Port reduces air turbulence noise, contributing to clear low frequency reproduction

Solid brass speaker terminals for highly secure connection and luxurious feel

PRICING & AVAILABILITY:

R-N1000A: $1,799.95; Available August

R-N800A: $1,199.95; Available September

R-N600A: $899.95; Available October

NS-800A: $2,399.95 each; Available Early 2024

NS-600A: $1,499.95 each; Available Early 2024

SPS-800A: $699.95 each; Available Early 2024

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment.

Media Contact

