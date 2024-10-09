Yamaha Introduces TAG3 C TransAcoustic Guitar for the Modern Guitarist

New TAG3 C delivers immense versatility, superior acoustic sound quality and a transformative musical experience

BUENA PARK, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yamaha, the world's leading music and sound company, today announced the all-new TAG3 C TransAcoustic Guitar, crafted for modern guitarists eager to push creative boundaries and heighten their performances and level of play. With its ability to dial in custom reverb, delay and chorus settings without needing any extra equipment and intuitive looper and Bluetooth audio functions, the TAG3 C makes it easier than ever to write, practice and perform.

Building on its brand legacy of innovation and creating many of the world's finest guitars, the TAG3 C TransAcoustic Guitar from Yamaha offers an unmatched experience in sound, versatility and playability to spark creative expression – making it the ideal instrument for the modern guitarist. The guitar features a solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides, available in natural (TAG3 C NT) or sand burst finish (TAG3 C SDB), and includes a convenient magnetic charging port to enhance its functionality and ease of use.

"TAG3 C is the ultimate tool for players looking to push themselves artistically. The ability to dial in custom reverb, delay and chorus settings without needing any extra equipment is a game changer for creative workflows, and the intuitive looper and Bluetooth audio functions make it easier than ever to write, practice and perform," says Brandon Soriano, marketing manager, Yamaha Guitars. "Even with TransAcoustic technology turned off, TAG3 C is a fantastic acoustic instrument built with all solid wood and high-quality craftsmanship. TAG3 C is a no-brainer for the modern guitarist!"

TAG3 C is equipped with powerful built-in tech and effects including but not limited to loop capability with touch sensitivity, a rechargeable battery, Bluetooth capability, new and improved user interface, controls and indicators. Guitarists can also access the TAG Remote mobile app designed for enhanced control and optimization.

TAG3 C Highlights At-a-Glance

Built-in effects: chorus, delay and reverb

Built-in looper

Bluetooth connectivity

On-board tuner

Solid Sitka spruce top

Solid mahogany back and sides

Dreadnought-style cutaway with ebony fingerboard

Available in natural or sand burst finish

Superior acoustic sound quality

TAG3 C will be available for purchase starting today at Shop Yamaha and retails for $1,699.99. To learn more about our entire line of TransAcoustic guitars, visit Yamaha USA.

Media Contact

Marci Ponto, Yamaha, 8477906606, [email protected], https://usa.yamaha.com

SOURCE Yamaha