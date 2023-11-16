Yamaha Launches New Flagship Genos2 Arranger Workstation

This next generation workstation features the highest quality Voice & Style content with real-time control for optimal performance and entertaining
BUENA PARK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yamaha, the world's largest manufacturer of musical instruments and audio solutions, today announced the flagship Genos2. This next-generation arranger workstation delivers legendary Yamaha sounds combined with the highest cutting-edge technology to transform solo players into the ultimate cover band. Unique to Genos2, passionate DIY musicians can experience the magic of its Real Ambient Drums and AI Chord Mode, bringing a new musical dimension to playing.
The next-level, 76-key command station allows users to become the ultimate authority over all aspects of their music. The Style Dynamics feature offers control over every nuance of accompaniment, from the softest whisper of a backing band to its roaring crescendo. Users can also customize their experience with enhanced real-time control of songs with knobs, sliders with position indicator LEDs, a Chord Looper, Style Restart and Color Touch Screen, and more.
Additionally, the innovative Real Ambient Drums feature brings styles to life, encompassing the feel and atmosphere of live drums in various settings. Users can instantly shift from the raw intensity of a direct drum beat to a cavernous echoing room. For solo performers, the AI Chord mode intuitively guides accompaniments based on what is played, emulating the performance of a full band with every note.
Through its dual tone generator (AWM and FM), the Genos2 offers the widest variety and highest quality of Voice & Styles, providing an unparalleled depth and breadth of sounds. Its expansive genre library, featuring the widest range of genres to choose from, delivers endless avenues for users to fuel their creative expression. Instrument sampling and vertical integration guarantee superior consistency and quality for authentic sound.
The Genos2 also has a professional-grade microphone input with studio-quality effects engineered to refine and amplify a musician's voice. Users can also follow along to their favorite songs with the option to display karaoke lyrics on-screen or via HDMI output.
"We are beyond excited to welcome the Genos2 as our newest flagship arranger workstation," says Ben Harrison, product marketing manager, keyboards at Yamaha Corporation of America. "I can honestly say that this instrument sounds mind-blowingly good and features technology that sets a new bar for arranger workstations. For players, it will be instantly apparent how incredible they can make their music sound and how intuitively and effortlessly that can be achieved."
U.S. PRICING & AVAILABILITY
The Genos2 is available today for $6,599.99.
