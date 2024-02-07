Yamaha Proudly Announces its Fourth Annual 40 Under 40 Music Educators List

"Music educators are undertaking some of the most innovative, creative, and impactful programs to make a difference in strengthening and encouraging arts education nationwide," said Heather Mansell, marketing manager, education group at Yamaha Corporation of America. Post this

2024 honorees include:

Dr. Angela Ammerman – George Mason University (Fairfax, VA)

Dr. Tigran Arakelyan – Tacoma Music Collaborative / Music Works Northwest (Tacoma, WA)

Jeremy Bartunek – Greenbriar School (Northbrook, IL)

Dr. Benjamin Bergey – Eastern Mennonite University (Harrisonburg, VA)

Adam Bodony – Purdue University / Indianapolis Youth Orchestra (West Lafayette, IN)

Tony Boldt – Kasson-Mantorville High School (Kasson, MN)

Douglas Brown – Middleton High School (Middleton, WI)

Charlene Cannon – Horizon High School (Winter Garden, FL)

Raymond William Cannon – Addison School District 4 (Addison, IL)

Jena Combs – Flora High School (Flora, IL)

Jessica Corry – Plank Junior High School (Oswego, IL)

Mallory A. Dekker – Black Hills Studios of the Arts (Rapid City, SD)

Gillian Desmarais – Harmony Learning Center (Maplewood, MN)

Jeff Driscoll – Monroe Elementary School (Bartonville, IL)

Nicholas A. Fields – Edgewood City Schools (Trenton, OH)

Allison Figueroa – Parkland High School (Allentown, PA)

Dennis Giotta – Southeast Local School District (Apple Creek, OH)

Brad Hart – Peter Johansen High School (Modesto, CA)

Miguel Hidalgo – Esperanza Academy Charter School (Philadelphia, PA)

Dr. Richard Hutton – Boise State University (Boise, ID)

Lily Ianaconi – Franklin Academy High School (Malone, NY)

Dr. Jacquelyn Lankford – Mississippi State University (Starkville, MS)

Christopher Lape – Upper Arlington High School (Upper Arlington, OH)

Kevin Longwill – Abington Senior High School / Abington Middle School (Abington, PA)

Kimberly Kraft McLemore – Nashville Symphony (Nashville, TN)

Adam Murray – Port Clinton City Schools (Port Clinton, OH)

Andrew Muth – Westfield High School (Westfield, IN)

Alex Mutz – Sam L. Martin Middle School (Austin, TX)

Christopher Noce – Concord-Carlisle High School (Concord, MA)

Allison Paetz – Rocky River High School (Rocky River, OH)

Dr. Stephen C. Page – The University of Texas at Austin Butler School of Music (Austin, TX)

Cale Patton – Gillespie Technology Magnet Cluster School (Chicago, IL)

Ben Pedersen – Foreman College and Career Academy (Chicago, IL)

Kyle D. Phillips – Princeton High School (Cincinnati, OH)

Matthew Rupert – Little Mission Studio / Make More Music Foundation (San Francisco, CA)

Julie Anne Russell – Blythewood High School (Blythewood, SC)

Kacee Sanders – DuPont Hadley Middle School / Southeastern Women in Music Symposium (Old Hickory, TN)

Dr. Jessie M. Vallejo – California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (Pomona, California)

Dr. Jessica Vaughan-Marra – Seton Hill University (Greensburg, PA)

Dr. Paulina Villarreal – University of Memphis, Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music (Memphis, TN)

The 40 selected music educators elevate their communities by continually showing their love and charisma for music. The selection was based on the following criteria:

Proposing and implementing new or bold ideas

Offering innovation and imagination in achieving plans and objectives

Establishing and growing or improving music education in their schools and communities

"Despite the headwinds educators have, music educators are undertaking some of the most innovative, creative, and impactful programs to make a difference in strengthening and encouraging arts education nationwide," said Heather Mansell, marketing manager, education group at Yamaha Corporation of America. "Yamaha shares the same commitment to high-quality, well-rounded music education for all, and we look forward to supporting and encouraging the efforts of these 40 outstanding educators and the thousands more like them across the country."

