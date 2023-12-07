Yamaha to Take Center Stage at NAMM 2024 with New Innovative Products and Dynamic Performances

"We're launching fabulous new products to help you make better music and have a tremendous lineup of artists performing at our booth stage and the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage," Tom Sumner, president of Yamaha Corporation of America. Post this

"The Yamaha team is excited to bring a fantastic experience to everyone attending the NAMM Show and those who want to be there. We're launching fabulous new products to help you make better music and have a tremendous lineup of artists performing at our booth stage and the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage," Tom Sumner, president of Yamaha Corporation of America. "This year, we'll present three nights of music on the Grand Plaza Stage, starting with our Night of Worship on Thursday and the All-Star Concert on the Grand Friday. We invite everyone to the Yamaha experience for those 'only at NAMM' moments you'll talk about all year."

In addition to the new product debuts, Yamaha will showcase, for the first time ever, the piano that was customized for Prince for his Piano & a Microphone solo tour. This one-of-one purple piano is normally housed at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota, however, it will be available for viewing at the Yamaha booth lobby during regular The NAMM Show hours (Thursday-Sunday). It has never been displayed for Prince fans previously.

"Much like Prince, Yamaha has a timeless legacy that continues to inspire new and aspiring musicians across the globe. Partnering together to display this one-of-a-kind piano that was custom-created for Prince by Yamaha was an opportunity that couldn't be passed up," said Prince's former attorney, manager and friend, L. Londell McMillan. "We look forward to giving NAMM attendees a truly unique, intimate chance to view this legendary instrument for the first time."

Throughout the show, Yamaha will entertain attendees with one-of-a-kind musical performances hosted at the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage. The Night of Worship concert on Thursday, January 25, will bring the remarkable sounds of live worship music. On Friday, January 26, the highly acclaimed Yamaha All-Star Concert on the Grand will return with inspiring performances from several notable artists and on Saturday, Yamaha will offer an Evening with performances. The music on the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage will be creatively mixed and curated by the company's award-winning commercial audio gear, including the Rivage digital console line. Every note will be articulately amplified through NEXO speaker systems. NEXO is a Yamaha company.

Across the globe, Yamaha uniquely offers musicians of all ages instruments to create music and professional audio and recording solutions to ensure every performance is heard in its truest form.

To experience everything Yamaha has to offer at The NAMM Show, visit booth #300DE in the Anaheim Convention Center from January 25 - 28, 2024. For more information, please visit usa.yamaha.com

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment.

