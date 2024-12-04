Yammer Word Card Game Unveils Bright New Look for the Holidays

The feedback we've received since Yammer's debut has been incredible, and the holidays are the perfect time to reintroduce it with a fresh new look. Post this

The redesign, inspired by recommendations from Walmart toy buyers, transforms Yammer's original packaging into a more colorful, family-friendly look. The new blue, red, yellow, and green color scheme is eye-catching and reflects the game's fun and engaging spirit.

A Game That Everyone Can Enjoy

Yammer combines the strategy of word games with the simplicity of card play. Designed for 1–6 players, ages 8 to adult, it's a perfect choice for:

Family Game Nights:

Classrooms:

Social Gatherings: The easy-to-learn gameplay ensures everyone can join in the fun, from kids to grandparents.

How to Play Yammer

Each Yammer deck includes 108 high-quality cards, including letter cards in two suits (red and blue), wildcards, and multiplier cards. Players form words using cards in their hands and cards on the table, earning points based on letter values, with bonuses for same-color words and the strategic use of multiplier cards. With simple and intuitive rules, Yammer strikes the perfect balance by being both fun and educational. For added value, the versatile Yammer deck can be used to play multiple other word games, including Yammer Rummy, Yammer Poker, and Yammer Solitaire.

"We designed Yammer to be flexible and entertaining," Roichek explained. "House rules are encouraged. It's the kind of game you can play your way, enabling families to bond over a friendly competition or students to learn in a hands-on, engaging manner."

A Perfect Holiday Gift

With its fresh design and rave reviews from players and educators alike, Yammer is an ideal gift for the holidays. It's small enough to fit in a stocking but packed with hours of fun. Yammer is available for purchase on Amazon, Walmart.com, Etsy, and royaltongames.com.

"There's nothing better than a game that brings people together," said Roichek. "We're proud to offer Yammer as a way for families and friends to connect and create lasting memories this holiday season."

ABOUT ROYALTON GAMES

Royalton Games is an independent game maker based in Chicago, IL, USA. Founded in 2021, the company aims to create innovative, family-friendly games that foster connection and fun. Its flagship product, Yammer Word Card Game, has been celebrated for its innovative mix of word-building and card playing fun. Proudly manufactured in the USA, Royalton Games is committed to delivering entertaining, high-quality products for all ages.

Media Contact

Charles Roichek, Royalton Games, 1 312-504-7058, [email protected], www.royaltongames.com

