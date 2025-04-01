Yampa Valley Electric Association, Inc. automates bid distribution with the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

"We are excited to join our fellow local agencies by being a part of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System." Post this

Not only does YVEA now have access to an extensive vendor pool, which helps to enhance competition, they are able to boost productivity by saving time and effort without increasing distribution costs. YVEA invites all current vendors not already registered on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System to do so today by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/yampavalleyelectricassociationinc. Registered vendors can access bids and view all pertinent information provided such as addendums and awards all in one convenient spot.

"We are excited to join our fellow local agencies by being a part of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System," stated Jim Cross, Engineering Manager of YVEA. "We're able to monitor the whole bid process and see which vendors are interested in working with us. It also allows our vendors to seek out more business opportunities and have instant access to all the information we can provide."

Vendors may register on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/yampavalleyelectricassociationinc. Vendors may also contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team at 800-835-4603 option 2 with any questions regarding registration or the bid system.

Other local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Yampa Valley Electric Association, Inc. (YVEA):

Yampa Valley Electric Association is a cooperative that enhances the lives of its member owners through technology and consulting resources that deliver clean, safe, and reliable electric service in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

