Yandy Smith & Kim Osorio Bring Indy Bosses Season Finale to L.A. and Cast Member Summer Grays Launches a Platform That Could Disrupt Social Media

An exclusive, invite only event will mark the end of a breakout season and the beginning of something bigger: the live debut of My Butler AI, a next generation social media platform built around user ownership, personalized curation, and immersive digital experiences.
LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 28, 2026, the entertainment and tech worlds collide in Los Angeles as the season finale of the reality series Indy Bosses doubles as the official launch event for My Butler AI, a social media platform poised to challenge the industry's status quo. The gathering will bring together the show's cast, executive producers and a curated list of industry insiders for a night of television, technology, and what organizers are calling "a new era for how creators and communities connect online."
My Butler AI isn't just another social app chasing engagement metrics. The platform is architected around three core pillars: user based content curation that learns and adapts to individual behavior; decentralized data ownership that puts control back in the hands of users rather than corporations; and immersive visual experiences designed for today's content-first generation. Guests at the finale will be among the first in the world to test the platform live, with their real time feedback directly informing the public rollout.
ABOUT INDY BOSSES
Produced by powerhouse duo Yandy Smith (Love & Hip Hop) and Kim Osorio (former Editor-in-Chief, The Source), Indy Bosses follows Indianapolis' most driven entrepreneurs and business leaders as they build legacies, navigate setbacks, and pursue generational wealth; all on camera. The show blends the raw drama audiences expect from reality TV with authentic, substantive storytelling about what it actually takes to build a business from the ground up.
Indy Bosses is led by executive directors Patrina & Stacey Williams, along with co-executive director Summer Grays. Patrina is the founder of a top non medical homecare consultant agency and a mentor who has guided more than 250 young leaders to business ownership. Summer Grays is the CEO of her own thriving business empire, with a vast portfolio of businesses from tech startups to health care in Los Angeles and Indiana. Indy Bosses is both a celebration of Midwestern entrepreneurship and a national call to action for underrepresented founders everywhere.
The finale promises to deliver the season's biggest moments: high stakes, big personalities, and the kind of drama that is sure to keep audiences talking. It will air in conjunction with the live Los Angeles event, creating a dual experience for viewers at home and guests in the room.
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
Location: Disclosed to confirmed guests upon RSVP
Dress Code: Upscale
Access: Invitation Only
Preapproved media credentials available upon request.
Filming Notice: The event will be filmed as part of ongoing production.
MEDIA INQUIRIES & CREDENTIALS
Media Relations: Indy Bosses
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (424) 262-4544
Social: @IndyBosses
Media Contact
Indy Bosses PR, IndyBosses, 1 4242624544, [email protected], indybosses.com
SOURCE IndyBosses
Share this article