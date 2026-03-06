" My Butler AI isn't just another social app chasing engagement metrics." Post this

Produced by powerhouse duo Yandy Smith (Love & Hip Hop) and Kim Osorio (former Editor-in-Chief, The Source), Indy Bosses follows Indianapolis' most driven entrepreneurs and business leaders as they build legacies, navigate setbacks, and pursue generational wealth; all on camera. The show blends the raw drama audiences expect from reality TV with authentic, substantive storytelling about what it actually takes to build a business from the ground up.

Indy Bosses is led by executive directors Patrina & Stacey Williams, along with co-executive director Summer Grays. Patrina is the founder of a top non medical homecare consultant agency and a mentor who has guided more than 250 young leaders to business ownership. Summer Grays is the CEO of her own thriving business empire, with a vast portfolio of businesses from tech startups to health care in Los Angeles and Indiana. Indy Bosses is both a celebration of Midwestern entrepreneurship and a national call to action for underrepresented founders everywhere.

The finale promises to deliver the season's biggest moments: high stakes, big personalities, and the kind of drama that is sure to keep audiences talking. It will air in conjunction with the live Los Angeles event, creating a dual experience for viewers at home and guests in the room.

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Location: Disclosed to confirmed guests upon RSVP

Dress Code: Upscale

Access: Invitation Only

Preapproved media credentials available upon request.

Filming Notice: The event will be filmed as part of ongoing production.

Media Relations: Indy Bosses

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (424) 262-4544

Social: @IndyBosses

Indy Bosses PR, IndyBosses, 1 4242624544, [email protected], indybosses.com

