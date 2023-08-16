Yankee Unveils Major Redesign of NewEngland.com Website

"With an integrated print and original digital content strategy, wide scope of engaging daily new content, improved user navigation, and a clean, photo-first design, we hope that NewEngland.com continues to be the ultimate resource for folks who love New England." Tweet this

"NewEngland.com serves as the gateway to the Yankee brand, from our magazine and television series to our e-newsletters and social media channels," says publisher Brook Holmberg. "In redesigning the website, we wanted to bring a visual-first approach that better reflected what Yankee is today, integrating print and original digital content. By curating content from all sources in one place, we hope to provide users with easier access to everything Yankee has to offer."

The redesigned NewEngland.com features improved navigation and site structure, with a revamped home page and content categories including:

Travel – Recommendations for both popular and under-the-radar destinations in all six New England states

Food – Iconic New England dishes, recipes, seasonal products, cooking advice, and entertaining tips

Home and Garden – The best of home designs and styles, notable homes for sale, local artisans, handcrafted items, gardening essentials, and how-to tips

Weekends with Yankee TV – The online portal for the award-winning public television series produced by GBH and Yankee. Users can view episodes from seasons 1-6, get recipes that are featured in the show, and read articles about the series.

Yankee Magazine – Home of the iconic print magazine celebrating the best of New England since 1935

The new site now features daily original content by Yankee's award-winning editorial team, with stories from editor Mel Allen, senior features editor Ian Aldrich, senior food editor Amy Traverso, travel editor Kim Knox Beckius, managing editor Jenn Johnson, senior digital/home editor Aimee Tucker, and associate digital editor Katherine Keenan. It will also publish selected stories from the current print magazine along with additional interviews, sidebars, and other related content. The site will continue to host live webinars around seasonal topics such as travel and fall foliage.

Also of note, the new NewEngland.com does not have a paywall, so readers can access content from magazine issues dating back to 2007 at no cost.

"With an integrated print and original digital content strategy, wide scope of engaging daily new content, improved user navigation, and a clean, photo-first design, we hope that NewEngland.com continues to be the ultimate resource for folks who love New England or are planning a New England vacation," says Aimee Tucker. "In the future, we also hope to add more features, including short-form video, cooking classes, and other content to help satisfy our readers' never-ending love for all things New England."

Two years in the making, the new NewEngland.com was designed in partnership with Counterspace Digital in Greenwich, CT.

For more information please visit: NewEngland.com

About Yankee

Based in Dublin, New Hampshire, Yankee: New England's Magazine was founded in 1935 and is the iconic American publication covering the finest that New England has to offer. Covering travel destinations, food and dining, and home and lifestyle stories with stunning photography and artwork, Yankee has featured many notable American writers in its pages. With a total circulation of nearly 300,000 and a total audience of 1.4 million readers, the magazine is published by Yankee Publishing Inc. (YPI), an employee-owned company. Yankee has also partnered with GBH to produce Weekends with Yankee, a 13-episode documentary series on public television that taps into Yankee's extensive behind-the-scenes access to the region's six states. YPI also owns the nation's oldest continuously produced periodical, The Old Farmer's Almanac; Family Tree; and McLean Communications. More information is available at: newengland.com/press-contact

