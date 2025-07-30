Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon Wins Platinum Medal and 97 Points at 2025 Decanter Magazine World Wine Awards

Achieving Highest Score for an Israeli Wine, Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon is the only Wine from Israel to Win Multiple Platinum Medals

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golan Heights Winery, Israel's trailblazing wine producer based in the highest elevations of upper Galilee, proudly announces that its Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 has been awarded a Platinum Medal and 97 points at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA). This exceptional score ties the highest ever for an Israeli wine and makes Golan Heights the only Israeli winery to earn multiple Platinum medals in the competition's 22-year history.

Now in its 22nd year, the Decanter World Wine Awards is recognized as the world's largest and most influential wine competition. In 2025, more than 18,000 wines from 57 countries were evaluated by an elite panel of 248 global experts, including 22 Master Sommeliers and 72 Masters of Wine. Only 137 wines received the prestigious Platinum medal, placing Golan Heights Winery in the highest echelon of global producers.

" Earning Platinum and 97 points from Decanter World Wine Awards is an extraordinary milestone," said Assaf Ben Dov, CEO of Golan Heights Winery. "It reflects not just the quality of this wine, but our enduring commitment to excellence and innovation over more than four decades."

This latest honor extends a tradition of acclaim for Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon, which has repeatedly earned Gold and Platinum medals at international competitions. The 2021 vintage is praised for its depth, refined tannins, and layered character, drawn from volcanic soils and high-altitude vineyards in the Golan Heights. Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon stands as Israel's most awarded wine and a powerful ambassador of Israeli wine on the world stage.

Founded in 1983 by four kibbutzim and four moshavim, Golan Heights Winery helped reshape the Israeli wine industry and elevate local perceptions of wine quality. Headquartered in Katzrin, the winery produces four distinct labels: Yarden, Yarden Cru Elite, Gilgal, and Mount Hermon. In 2023, the winery marked its 40th anniversary, celebrating four decades of pioneering leadership in viticulture, winemaking, and sustainability.

Under the direction of Head Winemaker Victor Schoenfeld, who has led the winery since 1992, Golan Heights now cultivates more than 1,500 acres across 28 vineyards. The winery is recognized for its use of precision viticulture, advanced mapping technologies, and a rigorous commitment to sustainable farming, including being the first in Israel to adopt the LODI RULES certification.

"Great wines begin in great vineyards," said Schoenfeld. "This award is a tribute to the land, our dedicated team, and a relentless pursuit of excellence that continues to define Golan Heights Winery."

Renowned for wines that balance complexity, elegance, and a distinct sense of place, Golan Heights continues to lead the Israeli wine industry through innovation, research, and global recognition.

In addition to the Platinum win for the Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Golan Heights Winery earned additional high scores at the 2025 DWWA, showcasing the depth, consistency, and quality of its portfolio:

Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 – 97 points, Platinum Medal

Yarden Petit Verdot 2021 – 92 points

Yarden Rosé 2024 – 91 points

Yarden Petit Verdot was hailed by Demetri Walters MW as the best Petit Verdot he has tasted, while Elizabeth Gabay MW included Yarden Rosé among the best rosés in the world. The rosé also recently won Gold at Mundus Vini.

These results reaffirm Golan Heights Winery's position at the peak of Israeli winemaking and its standing as Israel's most internationally decorated winery. Golan Heights Winery is exclusively imported in the U.S. by Yarden Inc..

About Yarden Wine Imports

Yarden Wine Imports encompasses Golan Heights Winery and Galil Mountain Winery, located in the Golan Heights and Galilee regions of Israel. Golan Heights Winery is considered Israel's leading winery in quality, technological innovation, and new variety development. Its portfolio includes the leading brands of Yarden, Gilgal, and Mount Hermon. Founded in 1983, Golan Heights Winery has played a significant role in developing and nurturing Israel's current wine culture, altering the way Israeli wines are perceived worldwide, and firmly placing Israel on the world wine stage. Established as a joint venture in 2000 by Golan Heights Winery and Kibbutz Yiron, Galil Mountain Winery unites the best of tradition and technology. Located in the Upper Galilee Mountain range, one of Israel's best winegrowing areas, the winery is revitalizing a rich winemaking history that extends over 2,000 years, currently focused on sustainability. Connect with the Yarden team in the U.S. and follow us on social @yardenwinesisrael.

