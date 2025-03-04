Yarden Wine Imports Reports Record Sales Growth in 2024

"Yarden Wine Imports is committed to supporting, promoting, and highlighting awareness and the positive perception of our wines as not only the best of Israel but among the best in the world..." Post this

Golan Heights Winery, the cornerstone of the Yarden portfolio, achieved a 35% increase in case volume and a 38% rise in sales revenue. As Israel's leading winery in quality, technological innovation, and new varietal plantings, Golan Heights Winery has played a significant role in establishing Israel on the world wine stage. The Hermon range, with its accessible price points and versatile red and white blends, led the way with increases of close to 60% in both volume and gross sales. The super-premium Yarden line also excelled, including a banner year for Katzrin Red, a collector's favorite which doubled allocation to meet demand and still sold out in record time.

Galil Mountain Winery also experienced exceptional growth in 2024, with case volume up 90% and sales revenue increasing by 60%. Located in the Upper Galilee, Galil Mountain Winery offers an inspired selection of sustainable, award-winning wines that reflect the region's enduring character. The Galil Bar Series was a standout, achieving a 157% rise in case volume and a 145% increase in gross sales. The winery's reputation for producing approachable, high-quality wines has resonated with consumers and retailers alike. Building on this momentum, the highly anticipated introduction of their Aviv series of wines in 2025 is poised to build on this success by offering consumer-friendly red, white, and rosé wines designed to serve as an entry point to the broader portfolio.

Yarden Wines' sales performance contrasts sharply with the broader U.S. wine market, which experienced flat dollar sales growth and a 1–3% decline in volume, as noted in the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) 2025 State of the U.S. Wine Industry report. Effective planning and programming, combined with key distributor partnerships, such as Skurnik Wines & Spirits, was pivotal in driving growth in top markets, resulting in over 50% of total sales coming from the precisely targeted demographics of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and California. Florida also emerged as a particularly strong market in 2024, achieving the largest year-over-year increase, with Illinois and Texas reporting significant gains as well. Entry-level wines served as an introduction of the Yarden portfolio to numerous accounts across all channels, and their success led to many accounts expanding their selection to include mid-tier, premium, and super-premium offerings from both wineries, resulting in exponential growth across all price points.

For more information about Yarden Wines, including management team interviews, please contact Katherine Dolecki-Payton or Angie Perry at Gregory + Vine.

About Yarden Wine Imports

Yarden Wine Imports encompasses Golan Heights Winery and Galil Mountain Winery, located in the Golan Heights and Galilee regions of Israel. Golan Heights Winery is considered Israel's leading winery in quality, technological innovation, and new variety development. Its portfolio includes the leading brands of Yarden, Gilgal, and Mount Hermon. Founded in 1983, Golan Heights Winery has played a significant role in developing and nurturing Israel's current wine culture, altering the way Israeli wines are perceived worldwide, and firmly placing Israel on the world wine stage. Established as a joint venture in 2000 by Golan Heights Winery and Kibbutz Yiron, Galil Mountain Winery unites the best of tradition and technology. Located in the Upper Galilee Mountain range, one of Israel's best winegrowing areas, the winery is revitalizing a rich winemaking history that extends over 2,000 years, currently focused on sustainability. Connect with the Yarden team in the U.S. and follow us on social @yardenwinesisrael.

Media Contact

Katherine Dolecki-Payton, Yarden Wine Imports, 1 5166610808, [email protected]

Angie Perry, Yarden Wine Imports, 1 7722043975, [email protected]

SOURCE Yarden Wine Imports