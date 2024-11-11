Yardify Becomes First "Landscaping On Demand" AI App, Platform Seeks 10,000 Pros For USA Launch

Yardify has become the first "Landscaping On Demand" AI App. Clients simply select the yard services they want, add relevant site pictures and write a brief note if needed. The Yardify app then generates an instant quote for the requested yard work. From there, Clients can immediately schedule the job with a local Pro. Payment via credit card occurs after the work is completed. No recurring contracts. Pay for what you need, and when you need it. To help handle heavy demand, Yardify is seeking to add 10,000 landscaping Pros from zip codes across the country to help Clients in need of lawn mowing, leaf blowing, weed whacking, planting/pruning, yard clean-up, and snow removal. Veterans with relevant military experience and leadership are strongly encouraged to apply for access to the platform.
MONTEREY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yardify has become the first "Landscaping On Demand" AI App, available for download today on the Apple App Store.
"Via our innovation in generating real-time AI estimates for landscaping services, Yardify Clients can now select, schedule and pay for quality landscaping work by local Pros all from their iPhones," commented Yardify founder Tom Rapko.
Clients simply select the services they want, add relevant yard pictures and write a brief note if needed. The Yardify app then generates an instant quote for the yard work. Clients can then schedule the job immediately. Payment via credit card is processed after the work is completed.
Yardify pioneered the "Landscaping On Demand" concept to solve two frustrating problems; first, homeowners were spending a LOT of their prime free time grudgingly doing yard work with amateur results. Second, professional landscapers almost universally had tremendous down time between jobs.
Yardify built a platform with an AI backbone to help Clients achieve professional results and better enjoy their valuable down time, while also increasing productivity in the landscaping profession by absorbing slack labor. Yardify helps to maximize the utility of time for both Clients and Pros. Win-Win.
To that end, Yardify is seeking to add 10,000 landscaping Pros to its platform across the United States. Ideal candidates will be existing small business owners with at least 3 years of landscaping experience, are fully insured, and have a passion for yard care exceeded only by their commitment to client satisfaction. Veterans with relevant military experience and leadership are strongly encouraged to apply for platform access.
To learn more, download the Yardify App on the Apple App Store or visit www.yardify.app to apply for platform access today.
Tom Rapko
Yardify, Inc.
(831) 200-1515
Yardify is a Verteran-owned California AI Business.
SOURCE Yardify, Inc.
Share this article