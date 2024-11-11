Yardify Becomes First "Landscaping On Demand" AI App, Platform Seeks 10,000 Pros For USA Launch

Yardify has become the first "Landscaping On Demand" AI App. Clients simply select the yard services they want, add relevant site pictures and write a brief note if needed. The Yardify app then generates an instant quote for the requested yard work. From there, Clients can immediately schedule the job with a local Pro. Payment via credit card occurs after the work is completed. No recurring contracts. Pay for what you need, and when you need it. To help handle heavy demand, Yardify is seeking to add 10,000 landscaping Pros from zip codes across the country to help Clients in need of lawn mowing, leaf blowing, weed whacking, planting/pruning, yard clean-up, and snow removal. Veterans with relevant military experience and leadership are strongly encouraged to apply for access to the platform.

MONTEREY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yardify has become the first "Landscaping On Demand" AI App, available for download today on the Apple App Store.

"Via our innovation in generating real-time AI estimates for landscaping services, Yardify Clients can now select, schedule and pay for quality landscaping work by local Pros all from their iPhones," commented Yardify founder Tom Rapko.