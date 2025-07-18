Yardify Debuts $1 Per Minute Dynamic Pricing Model For Landscaping On Demand

Many consider the $1 per minute pricing model to be the most revolutionary thing in the landscaping industry since the lawnmower. Post this

"We wanted our Clients to get more value than ever, and with a simple and transparent pricing model of just $1 per minute, with a minimum of 60 minutes per job, Yardify Clients can choose from a fantastic menu of landscaping choices all delivered via our signature Landscaping On Demand platform," commented Yardify founder Tom Rapko.

Yardify offers residential Clients in the United States Landscaping On Demand services including Lawn Mowing, Leaf Blowing, Planting, Pruning, Tree Trimming, Yard Clean-Up, Weed Whacking and Snow Removal as well as custom yard maintenance requests.

Clients can download the Yardify App on the Apple Store, visit the Yardify website at: www.yardify.app, or simply call our landscaping on demand hotline at: (888) 727-0269 to schedule quality landscaping work.

Landscaping Pros looking to join the Yardify platform can apply via the Yardify App directly. Yardify only wants the best, so please have at least 3 years of residential landscaping experience, your own preferred landscaping equipment, and a liability insurance policy in place prior to initial application.

Landscaping Pros in need of liability insurance can obtain a quote from our partner NEXT Insurance here: https://nextinsurance.sjv.io/c/6322450/1346162/14516

